Kristin Cavallari Jokes Boyfriend Mark Estes Looks Like Heath Ledger

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari's latest outing with boyfriend Mark Estes will have you doing a double take.

While on a dinner date in Beverly Hills March 23, the Hills alum and her partner were approached by a celebrity photographer who began to speculate who he looked like. As seen in a video posted on TMZ, Kristin responded, "Heath Ledger."

Indeed, prior to their date, several people had expressed in the comments sections of the pair's Instagram posts that Mark, 24, resembles the late Dark Knight actor.

"He reminds me of Heath Ledger!" one person wrote alongside a photo Kristin's boyfriend he had posted of himself March 21, while another user commented, "and Marky Mark," referring to Mark Wahlberg's rapper name from the '90s.

Kristin, 37, and Mark went public with their romance Feb. 27, with the Very Cavallari alum sharing an Instagram selfie he took of the two appearing cozy together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She captioned the post, "He makes me happy."