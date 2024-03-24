Kristin Cavallari Jokes Boyfriend Mark Estes Looks Like Heath Ledger

Kristin Cavallari's latest outing with boyfriend Mark Estes will have you doing a double take.
While on a dinner date in Beverly Hills March 23, the Hills alum and her partner were approached by a celebrity photographer who began to speculate who he looked like. As seen in a video posted on TMZ, Kristin responded, "Heath Ledger."
Indeed, prior to their date, several people had expressed in the comments sections of the pair's Instagram posts that Mark, 24, resembles the late Dark Knight actor.
"He reminds me of Heath Ledger!" one person wrote alongside a photo Kristin's boyfriend he had posted of himself March 21, while another user commented, "and Marky Mark," referring to Mark Wahlberg's rapper name from the '90s.
Kristin, 37, and Mark went public with their romance Feb. 27, with the Very Cavallari alum sharing an Instagram selfie he took of the two appearing cozy together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She captioned the post, "He makes me happy."
The same day, Mark posted on a steamy TikTok video of himself and the Laguna Beach alum dancing and kissing by a pool.
The two met after Kristin noticed him on TikTok. "Back in like September, I'm scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz," Kristin said during the March 12 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "So I go, 'Holy s--t, who are these guys? because they're so hot. Specifically this one, who I'm gonna refer to as 'Montana.'" She also said Mark is "the hottest guy" she has ever seen.
Kristin later received a message from the Montana Boyz' account that said, "I love you," which Mark had sent, and she then invited the content creators on her podcast.
Kristin has since introduced her boyfriend to her kids. On March 17, she shared on her Instagram Stories a pic of Mark walking hand-in-hand with one of her and ex Jay Cutler's sons. The former couple are parents to Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.
Kristin and Mark have faced some backlash over their romance due to their 13-year age gap. Earlier this month, she clapped back at the criticism, sharing a TikTok video of herself lipsyncing a voiceover of a woman saying, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?" The former reality star captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"
Mark also has no problem with their age gap. "She makes happy, I make her happy," he told E! News March 21 in an exclusive joint interview with fellow Montana Boyz members Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. "That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly."
