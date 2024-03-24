Amazon Has Major Deals on Beauty Brands That Are Rarely on Sale: Tatcha, Olaplex, Grande Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts, it's time to indulge in some serious pampering because the Amazon Big Spring Sale has blessed us with very rare deals on premium beauty brands that hardly ever go on sale.
I'm talking about Elizabeth Arden, Olaplex, Tatcha, Grande Cosmetics, Mario Badescu, and more! Trust me, these discounts are like spotting needle in a haystack— they're that rare. So, if I were you, I wouldn't waste another second. Dive into these amazing deals now and treat yourself to some well-deserved luxury.
- The Best Price: Mario Badescu Facial Spray (
$8$6)
- The Most Popular Pick: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (
$36$23)
- Sell-Out Risk: COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (
$25$13)
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton used this spray-on moisturizer during a July 2021 RHOBH episode, telling her sister Kyle Richards she keeps it in her bag because her skin gets dry. I've been using it ever since.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
Elevate your skincare regimen with this innovative approach to targeted treatment, and experience the transformative power of single-dose capsules for radiant, youthful-looking skin. Each single-dose capsule delivers the perfect amount of potent retinol and ceramides, ensuring maximum efficacy and minimal waste.
These retinol capsules have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my faves!"
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette
"You're supposed to be able to do everything all in one. So I did that and I was like, 'I like this.' Now, I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything," Kyle Richards shared.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
Melissa Gorga gushed, "Mario Badescu Lip Mask is beyond. It's super super shiny. I use it every single night. It just feels amazing. Your lips are going to be soft, silky, and smooth."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart shared, "I love using facial sprays to set makeup, refresh my skin midday, and just because it feels good! Any of Mario Badescu's facial sprays are great, but my personal favorite is the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater."
Britt's recommendation is a top-seller with 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This was also recommended by Olympian Suni Lee, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Oh my gosh, the hype is real and I cosign on it. I will go to the desert where it's so dry, and I'll put that snail mucin on and mix it with whatever moisturizer I'm using. And I kid you not, I wake up and my skin is like butter," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent told E!.
Lala Kent's skincare must-have has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baby Foot Peel Mask-Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
The Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is basically a pedicure in a box. Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a couple days, your feet start to shed... and then like magic, you'll have feet that are ready for sandal season.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: If you want to accelerate the process, soak your feet for 15 minutes every day.
This game-changing foot peel has 33,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Ashley Graham shared that uses this tanning mist "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol + HPR Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream
Potency meets gentle skincare with this product I've been obsessing over for months. Formulated with advanced retinol and ceramides, this cream effectively targets fine lines and wrinkles without causing any adverse side effects. I've seen noticeable results without any frustrating dryness or skin irritation.
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
"A lot of people have recommended this little cleansing brush. I like this one because it's more sanitary to me than Clarisonic. It comes in a little bag. If you want that extra clean and you feel like you can never get the makeup off, this is the product that you need," Madison LeCroy said.
Madison's cleansing brush is available in 5 colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
Vanessa Hudgens explained, "I worked really hard to make sure the Glacial Bay Clay Mask gives you everything you want in a clay mask. It pulls out impurities, tightens pores, reduces pigmentation, giving you clear, glowing, and hydrated skin. All in 4 minutes. Plus, it's easy to slot into your already existing skincare routine."
Tatcha Indigo Calming Cream: Non-Irritating Skin Moisturizing Cream
Discover tranquility for your skin with Tatcha's Indigo Soothing Face Cream. Formulated with natural Japanese indigo, this calming cream provides instant relief for sensitive or irritated skin. It has majorly helped my redness.
Tula Skin Care Eye Balm
Chrishell Stause shared, "I put it on every morning before I put on concealer or foundation. It's got a brightening effect to it. It feels really good on the skin. I love this."
Tatcha The Serum Stick
Whether you need a quick touch-up or a boost of hydration throughout the day, Tatcha's Serum Stick Treatment is your go-to solution for radiant, dewy skin anytime, anywhere. Infused with nourishing Japanese nutrients like squalane and rice ferment filtrate, this portable balm provides on-the-go hydration and rejuvenation. Its unique solid serum formula effortlessly glides onto the skin, delivering an instant burst of moisture and nutrients.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that," Porsha Williams shared.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and her niece Paris Hilton used it on her wedding day. Selena Gomez, and Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson have used it too. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Margaret Josephs explained, "This is a treatment I put on my hair after I get out of the shower before I blow dry it. It's a bond smoother, so you don't get the frizzies. I just really love to use this all the time."
Melissa Gorga said, "It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond smoother has 40,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Looking for more beauty deals? You'll love these celeb-approved picks from Sarah Hyland, Chrishell Stause, Kyle Richards, and more of your favorites.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.