Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 2

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced they've privately welcomed their second child—a baby boy named Cardinal. The couple's son joins their 4-year-old daughter Raddix.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 23, 2024 1:13 AMTags
BabiesBenji MaddenCameron DiazCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Cameron Diaz Says Couples Should Have SEPARATE Bedrooms

The lifestyles of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden include diaper duties again.

After all, the Charlie's Angels alum and the Good Charlotte rocker welcomed their second baby, a son named Cardinal, they shared in a joint Instagram post on March 22.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," the couple wrote. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

Cameron, 51, and Benji, 45, declined to share photos of their child for his "safety and privacy," though they assured fans that he's "really cute."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they added. "Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

The There's Something About Mary star and the musician are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Raddix, who they welcomed in late 2019

Since becoming a mom, Cameron has shifted her focus from her acting career to family. As she previously explained, "When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works—and it's consumed your whole life for so long—it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'"

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

"And I did that," she told CBS News in 2022, explaining that "everybody only has 100 percent" to give.

"You always have to figure out how you're going to divide that 100 percent," Cameron continued, "to spread it to all that parts of your life that matter."

And the Avaline founder—who married Benji at their home in 2015—has no regrets about her decision. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

"I'm so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever," Cameron gushed of motherhood in a 2020 Instagram Live. "I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled."

Describing Benji as "amazing," she added, "I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible."

Likewise, the guitarist feels there's something about Cameron. As he put it in a birthday tribute to his love in August, "You do it all."

"So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man," he wrote on Instagram. "I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it. I love you forever."

To look back at Cameron and Benji's love story, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 2

2

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

3

Blake Lively Apologizes for Kate Middleton Joke Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram
December 2014: Engagement Rumors

One month before tying the knot, Cameron Diaz flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring from Benji Madden

Instagram
Jan. 5, 2015: Married!

Surprise! The two tie the knot at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Jan. 27, 2015: Courtship to Courtside

The newlyweds were all loved up watching the Lakers play the Wizards in L.A.

Instagram
March 2015: Wearing His Love

Benji gets a tattoo of his Cameron's name on his chest.

Instagram
April 2016: Cameron Opens Up

The There's Something About Mary star opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.

"The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

Cameron adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and sister-in-law Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!" 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

June 2016: We Are Family

Nicole Richie's dad Lionel Richie, husband Joel Madden, sister-in-law Cameron and brothers-in-law Josh (on the left) and Benji showed up to support her Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE launch.

Instagram
June 2018: Back to Italy

The two vacation in Italy again.

Instagram
August 2019: Cameron Reflects on Marriage

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Photo by BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
January 2020: Oh, Baby!

Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girlRaddix Madden.

Instagram
August 2023: Birthday Love

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," Benji wrote on Instagram. "so today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else."

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

March 2024: A Bigger Brood

The couple announce the arrival of their second child, a son named Cardinal Madden

"He is awesome," they share in a joint Instagram post, "and We are all so happy he is here!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 2

2

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

3

Blake Lively Apologizes for Kate Middleton Joke Amid Cancer Diagnosis

4

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

5
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis