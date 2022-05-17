Cameron Diaz Shares Honest Conversation She Has With Her Daughter After Losing "Her S--t"

What's it like being in Cameron Diaz's shoes? She recently gave fans a rare insight into her life as mom to daughter Raddix, 2.
"I love it," the actress said on the May 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's the best thing I've ever done in my life."
But parenting isn't always easy. And now that Raddix has reached the age that's often dubbed the terrible 2s, Diaz, like any parent, has moments where she loses her cool.
"It's challenging," she said. "You know what's also really imperative is to repair, you know? So like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my god. Mommy lost her s--t. And I didn't mean to say that to you if I hurt your feelings or if I upset you. I just want you to know mommy's human too."
Diaz said she tries to practice patience and figure out what Raddix might be trying to express. "I feel like, as a parent, that's your job is to be like, 'OK, so what are you feeling here?'" the Charlie's Angels alum, who's married to Benji Madden, told host Kelly Clarkson. "There's something there. Kids are always just trying to express a feeling. They're not actively trying to be bad."
Indeed, Diaz said she'll go through her "mom checklist" to determine if Raddix might be hungry or tired.
"You just kind of start there and you go, ‘What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?'" she continued. "I feel like, as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and then move through it. And what does she need from me, and what does she need from herself? And is this something she can take care of herself that she can self soothe?"
These are skills, she said, she believes she's learned with time. "I really worked hard to get a child," the 49-year-old shared. "It's not that it just happened to me….I'm very fortunate to have been able to take the time to do it and be there with her, and that's just the hugest blessing that I've had."
Since announcing Raddix's arrival in January 2020, Diaz and the Good Charlotte rocker have continued to keep much of their lives private, offering a few glimpses into their family's world here and there.
"Literally every single day, there's leaps and bounds and these things that happen that she's not the same baby she was yesterday," Diaz said in a July 2020 interview on The Tonight Show. "Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone and today is a new day and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby, but it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to, you know, help just let her be her."