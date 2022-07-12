Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Stepped Back From Acting

Watch : Jamie Foxx & Tom Brady Help Cameron Diaz Un-Retire From Acting

It's been a hard knock life for Cameron Diaz's fans since she retired.

Eight years ago, Cameron starred in Annie, which marked the last film she was in before she quit acting. Now, the 49-year-old is stepping back into the spotlight, announcing last month that she'll co-star in the Netflix film Back in Action with Jamie Foxx.

In a new interview, Cameron revealed why she decided to left the acting world in the first place.

"When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works—and it's consumed your whole life for so long—it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'" Cameron told CBS News. "And I did that."

At just 21 years old, Cameron made her acting debut in the 1994 film The Mask. Soon after that, she starred in hit after hit with films like There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels.

In her time away from the industry, Cameron married Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden. Four years after they tied the knot, the two welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019.