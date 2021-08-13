Cameron Diaz Recalls Meeting Husband Benji Madden Amid Retirement From Acting

Watch : Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

There's something about Cameron Diaz.



In the latest episode of Peacock's Hart to Heart, the Golden Globe nominee opened up about the growth of her personal life following her decision to retire from acting after her role in the 2014 remake of Annie.



"When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you know, when you're the person that's sort of delivering on this one thing," she explained to host Kevin Hart, adding, "Everything around you, all parts of you, that isn't that has to sort of be handed off to other people."



"I was realizing that," she continued. "It's kind of like realizing that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough." Adding that she really wanted to make her "life manageable," Cameron explained that the decision made on the professional front then allowed her personal life to flourish, including fostering a relationship with rocker Benji Madden, who she's been married to since the couple tied the knot in January 2015.