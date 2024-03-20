I’m a Shopping Editor. Here’s What I’m Buying From the Amazon Big Spring Sale: $6 Beauty Deals and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor, always on the lookout for the best deals, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is like hitting the jackpot. From beauty essentials to fashion must-haves and home upgrades, there's something for everyone at irresistible prices.
I rounded up my favorite products to kick off the sale. These deals are just too good to pass up. With savings like these, shopping has never been more enticing. Here are my top picks— so far.
The Best Amazon Home Deals
Eudele Shower Caddy 5 Pack
Maximize your shower space with this sleek and durable shower caddy set. Crafted from rustproof stainless steel and featuring strong adhesive hooks, these provide a secure and stylish storage solution for all your bath essentials.
Shoppers gave these shower caddy sets 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 10 colors.
Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother
Elevate your morning coffee experience with this powerful milk frother. With its titanium motor, it effortlessly creates rich, creamy foam for your lattes, cappuccinos, and more barista-level drinks.
I use this every single day and I'm getting more as gifts for my favorite people. There are 37 colors to choose from. This milk frother has 60,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yankee Candle
Illuminate your space and set the mood with a sophisticated and alluring Yankee Candle.
These iconic candles have 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several scents that range from soothing to invigorating.
Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief
Experience the ultimate in comfort and support with this orthopedic pillow. Designed with ergonomic contours and adjustable height, it provides personalized neck and spine alignment for a restful night's sleep.
This top-selling pillow has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 6 colors and 2 sizes.
LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set
Indulge in luxurious comfort with these hotel-quality sheets. Made from premium microfiber fabric, they offer a silky soft feel that stays cool throughout the night.
Choose from 14 sizes and 35 colors. These sheets have 130,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set
Wrap yourself in luxury with these plush and absorbent towels. Made from premium cotton, they provide a soft and gentle touch against your skin, perfect for everyday use.
There are 18 colorways to choose from. These towels have 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Olivia Culpo recommended them to Amazon shoppers.
The Best Amazon Beauty Deals
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Say goodbye to false lashes and hello to natural, fluttery lashes that'll have everyone asking for your secret. This eyelash growth serum has been a game-changer for me! Trust me, you won't want to go a day without it.
This lash serum is a top-seller with 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lala Kent, Heather Rae El Moussa, Luann de Lesseps, and Paige DeSorbo have recommended this serum.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Looking for a refreshing boost throughout the day? Look no further than this rejuvenating facial spray! Infused with nourishing botanicals, it instantly hydrates and revitalizes your skin, leaving you with a radiant glow.
This facial spray has 48,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite, which has been recommended Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, Olympian Suni Lee, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Say hello to your hair's new best friend! This spray not only refreshes your locks like a dry shampoo, but it also adds volume, texture, and grip for effortlessly styled hair.
Shoppers gave this volumizing texture spray 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Face Moisturizer
Get ready to glow with this luxurious dewy moisturizer! Enriched with hydrating ingredients, it leaves your skin feeling soft, supple, and radiant all day long.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Tired of dealing with tangled hair? Get smooth, knot-free locks with this incredible detangler spray! Its lightweight formula effortlessly glides through your hair, leaving it silky soft and easy to manage.
Kyle Richards, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Witney Carson have recommended this detangling spray. It has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Neck Cream with NeoGlucosamine
Formulated with potent ingredients, this cream helps firm, smooth, and hydrate the delicate skin on your neck for a more youthful appearance. This has been my favorite neck cream so far because it delivers great results without pilling under makeup and sunscreen.
Shoppers Say: "I am very pleased with this product. To say that it works would be an understatement. I have noticed a huge difference, so has my husband."
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, For Dark Hair
It can such a struggle to use dry shampoo on brown and black hair. Revitalize your hair with this specialized dry shampoo designed for dark hair! Formulated to absorb oil and add volume without any chalky residue, it keeps your locks looking fresh and vibrant.
MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set, Erase All Makeup With Just Water
Discover the ultimate makeup removal solution with these incredible towels! Made with ultra-soft microfiber fabric, they effortlessly remove makeup, dirt, and impurities without harsh chemicals or irritation. You don't even need soap to leave your skin feeling clean and refreshed.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Streamline your shower routine with this versatile 3-in-1 product! Whether you need a shampoo, shower gel, or bubble bath, this multitasking wonder has you covered. Simplify your life and elevate your self-care with this all-in-one solution that leaves you feeling refreshed from head to toe!
Shoppers gave this multi-tasking product 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Eyeshadow can be messy and time-consuming to apply (and clean up). Make your life a little bit easier with a mess-free eyeshadow stick. These are an Amazon top-seller and they always go viral.
There are shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes in 53 shades. Shoppers gave these eyeshadow sticks 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Thin Strap Tank, Pack of 2
These tank tops are my absolute must-haves for layering! I've stocked up on them in multiple colors because they're just that essential to my wardrobe. Whether I'm dressing up or keeping it casual, these versatile tops always have me covered!
These two-packs come in many colors and have 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kyle Richards recommended these tanks.
Prettygarden Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Flowy Maxi Dress
With its flowy silhouette and vibrant floral print, this dress exudes effortless elegance and charm. Whether you're headed to brunch or a summer soirée, this dress is sure to turn heads and make you feel beautiful.
Shoppers gave this dress 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 41 colorways.
Reoria Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit
Flaunt your curves and feel confident in this flattering sleeveless bodysuit. Its slimming silhouette accentuates your figure while providing comfort and support. Versatile enough to wear solo or as a layering piece, this bodysuit is a timeless wardrobe essential you'll reach for all year long.
Choose from 31 colorways. Shoppers gave this bodysuit 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Running Girl High Impact Sports Bra
Meet your new favorite workout buddy: this adorable sports bra. With its racerback design and supportive fit, it's perfect for keeping you comfortable during those intense sweat sessions.
This sports bra is available in a range of inclusive sizes from XS-3X. There are 40 colorways. Shoppers gave gave this bra 5-star Amazon reviews.
Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt
Stay comfortable and stylish with this skirt, which has a convenient zip-up pocket at the back. With 25 vibrant colors to choose from, you can find the perfect match for your style. Shoppers gave this skirt 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
It just doesn't get more sleek than a long sleeve, mock neck bodysuit. This essential is so incredibly versatile for both casual and dressed up events.
This top is available in endless colorways ranging from bold neons to easy-to-wear neutrals. Shoppers gave this bodysuit 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
A long sleeve bodysuit is just a total must-have, especially in cold weather. This top comes in so many colors and you can wear it with any bottom you already have in your closet. These bodysuits have 7,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Womens Denim Shorts
These jean shorts are an absolute must-have for every wardrobe. They're classic, versatile, and oh-so-comfy. Trust me, this deal is too good to pass up, so grab a pair (or two) and get ready to rock that timeless summer style!
Amazon has these shorts in 4 colors with sizes ranging from 0-20. They have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety V Neck Short Sleeve Lace Maxi Dress
Okay, picture this: the perfect dress that effortlessly transitions from casual brunch dates to elegant evenings out. This dress is your go-to for any occasion. Just switch up your accessories and you're ready to go!
Shoppers can choose from 18 colors. This dress has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Pant Jumpsuit
Slip into this jumpsuit and you're ready to conquer the day looking effortlessly chic and put-together. Trust me, you'll feel like a million bucks without breaking the bank with this steal of a deal.
Shoppers love this jumpsuit with 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 30 colors.
Happy Sailed Casual Loose Jumpsuit With Pockets
This jumpsuit is the ultimate wardrobe MVP: comfy, flowy, and oh-so-easy to style. Rock it solo for a laid-back vibe, or layer it over your favorite tee or bralette for extra flair.
Sizes range from small-4X. There are tons of colorways. Shoppers gave this jumpsuit 5-star Amazon reviews.
Looking for more Amazon discounts? You'll love these major fashion deals.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.