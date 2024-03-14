Minnie Driver Reveals the Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self After Matt Damon Split

Watch : "Good Will Hunting" Cast Interviews: E! News Rewind

Minnie Driver is sending her younger self some goodwill.

The Good Will Hunting actress recently shared insight into what it was like seeing her reaction to ex Matt Damon winning the Oscar for writing the 1997 film and revealed what she wishes she could've told herself back then.

"First of all, I want to wrap my arms around that young woman and hug her and go, 'It's all going to be fine, honey. Don't worry,'" Minnie said on the March 14 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "We'd recently broken up. I was nominated, he was nominated, the movie was so amazing, he had a new girlfriend. I was totally heartbroken."

Being in the public eye, she couldn't navigate that heartache with total privacy.

"Anyone who's been heartbroken can understand," she shared, "it's like the last thing you want is everybody having a window in on that and it was so public."