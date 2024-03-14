RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Shares Hacks To Look Good Naked, Get Rid of Cellulite & Repair Hair Damage

We included these products chosen by Brynn Whitfield because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Brynn is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let Brynn Whitfield be your new beauty and wellness guru. The Real Housewives of New York City star spilled her secrets to looking and feeling amazing in a recent Amazon Live session.
Forget the unreachable standards and expensive products. Brynn's all about real solutions that work for real people. From kicking cellulite to the curb to rescuing your hair from damage, she's got the lowdown on all the tricks you need. Beauty isn't just skin deep— it's about embracing who you are and shining from the inside out. With a dose of Brynn's signature humor, of course.
Brynn Whitfield's Wellness Hacks
- Brynn's Must-Have To Look Good Naked: + Lux Unfiltered Gradual Self Tanning Cream ($38)
- Brynn's Cellulite Solution: Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager ($9)
- Brynn's Most Popular Pick: Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool ($6)
+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 Original Gradual Self Tanning Cream
"This is what I have on right now. It's an amazing, amazing self-tanner. In the words of my good friend Joey Zauzig, 'You're not depressed. You just need a spray tan. If you can't get to a spray tan, this is,amazing. You will look good naked when you put this on. Everyone just needs a glow."
More From Brynn: "This has no icky smell. I've used it for the past three years and I've tried every other self-tanner. I looked weird. This is really amazing. Smells good. It kind of hides imperfections. This is my first and favorite product."
+ Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops
"Put two drops mixed in with your moisturizer. It makes a really good foundation as far as giving you a healthy glow."
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
"I tried on a bunch of different sunscreens and this was my favorite because this was the only one that was so thin it didn't feel like a sunscreen. I don't want to put something on and have it feel icky, white, or pastey." Brynn's pick has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This has also been recommended by Nina Dobrev, Shay Mitchell, Katie Maloney, Paige DeSorbo, Madison LeCroy, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Dylan Barbour, Amanda Stanton, and Justina Blakeney.
RMS Beauty Back2Brow Powder
"I've tried every single brow product in the world. My eyebrow artist in New York recommended the RMS Beauty Back2Brow Powder. I've been using this for three months. I think it's really hard to find a brow product to fill in your brows that looks natural and lasts. This truly truly lasts. I really really love this."
Brynn's Tips: You can use it 2-3 times per week. It's not a conditioner. You wet your hair, put it on, leave it on in the shower, shave, and do whatever else. Then, you rinse it out. This is amazing.
It has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, Ally Brooke, Delilah Hamlin, Margaret Josephs, Kathryn Hahn, and Olivia Holt.
Color Wow Speed Dry Spray
"This is a really great product. It really cuts my dry time in half. I bring this to a blow dry bar. A massive time saver."
Brynn's recommendation has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush
"I won't shut up about this brush because it's the best. I don't have a dupe. You're gonna have to shell out. I know it's expensive, but I promise you it's worth it. This is the Mason Pearson, the Rolls Royce of brushes."
More From Brynn: "It comes with a little [cleaning] brush. Just make sure to brush and take care of it so it lasts for years. It just makes your hair look like you got a blowout. You can not wash your hair for a couple days and then just use this brush. It works."
Popchose Dry Brushing Body Brush
"This is one of my favorite products that I use. It's dry brushing. You probably heard about dry brushing. Just take two minutes. Lymphatic drainage is so important. It helps with circulation. It helps with bloat."
Brynn's pick has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brynn's Tips: "Before you get in the shower, use this bad boy. Start at your feet. Work your way up."
Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager
"I can solve your cellulite. This is like $10. This is amazing. I go to a really amazing lymphatic drainage place here in New York City. They use this on me for a lymphatic massage. When I do my massages, I look like I've actually worked out. I saw what they were using and I ordered one off Amazon."
This massager has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brynn's Tips: "I use it in the shower. You have to be consistent every day. If you stop using it, the results go away. When you do use it, it's amazing. Just use it in the shower with soap and water. You want to do a circular motion. You do it on your thighs. You do it on your bum. You keep going around and around. This is really really good for cellulite."
Nivea Skin Firming Hydrating Body Lotion
"I'm the biggest cellulite fighter. I've used this for ten or 15 years. This is the Nivea Skin Firming Lotion. It's amazing. There's no more little dimples on my legs."
Brynn's recommendation has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ztomine Spa Headbands
"For a nighttime routine, [I use] these little cuties. It's amazing." Choose from 21 colors.
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool with Precision Cover, 3ct
"I actually shave my face. I use these. They're really great to do a little dermaplaning. Shave your face and put on your little headband."
Brynn's pick has 142,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
