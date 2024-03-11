Lori Loughlin References College Admissions Scandal During Curb Your Enthusiasm Appearance

Watch : Lori Loughlin's 1st Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin isn't curbing jokes about her past.

In fact, the Full House alum let her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal take center stage during a guest appearance on the March 10 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In the season 12 episode, Loughlin plays a version of her real-life self who is struggling to join Los Angeles country clubs after being blacklisted due to the scandal. Curb's Larry David then helps Loughlin join his club, only to discover the reputation matches the person: she cheats on the golf course, bribing her way into better tee times and lying to receive handicap privileges.

It's a layered joke that relied heavily on Loughlin's casting.

"This was an idea that we loved from a writer named Teddy Bressman," Curb Your Enthusiasm writer Jeff Schafer told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it's not going to be funny with some sort of thinly veiled surrogate. It only works if we get Lori. So we called her manager up, who loved it, and who then talked to Lori, and she said, ‘I'm in, I'm totally game.' And she was."

"She was so great," he added. "Everything we threw at her, she was game to do. She makes the episode. I'm so glad she wanted to do it."