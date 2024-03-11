Lori Loughlin References College Admissions Scandal During Curb Your Enthusiasm Appearance

Lori Loughlin isn't curbing jokes about her past.
In fact, the Full House alum let her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal take center stage during a guest appearance on the March 10 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
In the season 12 episode, Loughlin plays a version of her real-life self who is struggling to join Los Angeles country clubs after being blacklisted due to the scandal. Curb's Larry David then helps Loughlin join his club, only to discover the reputation matches the person: she cheats on the golf course, bribing her way into better tee times and lying to receive handicap privileges.
It's a layered joke that relied heavily on Loughlin's casting.
"This was an idea that we loved from a writer named Teddy Bressman," Curb Your Enthusiasm writer Jeff Schafer told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it's not going to be funny with some sort of thinly veiled surrogate. It only works if we get Lori. So we called her manager up, who loved it, and who then talked to Lori, and she said, ‘I'm in, I'm totally game.' And she was."
"She was so great," he added. "Everything we threw at her, she was game to do. She makes the episode. I'm so glad she wanted to do it."
The satirical episode comes four years after Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for securing admission to the University of Southern California for their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, as part of the school's crew team, despite the two not being rowers.
She ultimately served two months in jail, paid a $150,000 fine and completed 150 hours of community service, while her husband was sentenced to five months, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.
Loughlin and her husband were two of forty people ultimately charged in the scandal, including fellow actress Felicity Huffman. For her part, the Desperate Housewives alum plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, serving two weeks in prison in addition to completing 250 hours of community service and paying a $30,000 fine.
And much like the ways in which Loughlin's Curb character has seen her life post-scandal change, Huffman has addressed the ways in which her career has struggled in the years since.
"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up," she told The Guardian of trying to find acting work in an interview published Feb. 6. "It's been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land."
The 61-year-old—who shares daughters Sophia, 23, and Georgia, 21, with husband William H. Macy—added, "As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I'm well. 'm grateful to be here. But how am I? I guess I'm still processing."
For more on scandals that have rocked Hollywood, keep reading.