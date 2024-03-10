Ashley Tisdale Reveals Where She and Vanessa Hudgens Stand Amid Feud Rumors

Are Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens breaking free of their longstanding friendship?
Amid recent rumors that the High School Musical alumni may be on the outs, Ashley shared an update on where the two stand today.
"I haven't seen her in a long time," the 38-year-old recently said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, after host Andy Cohen asked her if she still hangs out with Vanessa. "Obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she has a full-time job."
Ashley, who shares daughter Jupiter, 2, with husband Christopher French, had hung out with Vanessa multiple times in the years following the release of the finale HSM film, the 2008 movie High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But speculation that the actresses may have had a falling out mounted in December when Ashley was notably absent from her costar's wedding to Cole Tucker, which took place in Mexico.
Two other fellow High School Musical alumni, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman, were among the guests. (Three days later, Monique hung out with Ashley at the 2023 ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles.)
Vanessa not only attended Ashley and Christopher's 2014 wedding, but she was also one of her costar's bridesmaids.
In 2021, a couple of months after Ashley gave birth to Jupiter, Vanessa met her little girl, with both stars posting pics of the heartwarming moment on their Instagram Stories.
"Juju & Aunt Nessa," the Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure star wrote at the time. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart."
