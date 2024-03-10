Ashley Tisdale Reveals Where She and Vanessa Hudgens Stand Amid Feud Rumors

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Breaks Her Silence on Vanessa Hudgens Feud Rumors

Are Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens breaking free of their longstanding friendship?

Amid recent rumors that the High School Musical alumni may be on the outs, Ashley shared an update on where the two stand today.

"I haven't seen her in a long time," the 38-year-old recently said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, after host Andy Cohen asked her if she still hangs out with Vanessa. "Obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she has a full-time job."

Ashley, who shares daughter Jupiter, 2, with husband Christopher French, had hung out with Vanessa multiple times in the years following the release of the finale HSM film, the 2008 movie High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But speculation that the actresses may have had a falling out mounted in December when Ashley was notably absent from her costar's wedding to Cole Tucker, which took place in Mexico.