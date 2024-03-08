Queer Eye's Tan France Responds to Accusations He Had Bobby Berk Fired From Show

Tan France has entered the chat.
The Queer Eye star spoke out against allegations that he campaigned to replace Bobby Berk on the Netflix show with his friend Jeremiah Brent, set to join the cast in season nine.
"My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired," France, 40, said in a March 8 Instagram video. "Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn't put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job."
France, who serves as fashion expert on the show, continued, "Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh huh, I really am. I think they're going to be incredible on the show. But I didn't get them hired by getting rid of somebody else."
E! News has reached out to reps for Berk and Netflix and has not heard back.
Back in November, Berk, an interior design expert announced his shocking exit from Queer Eye. "It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with," he wrote on Instagram at the time, "but a necessary one."
In January, the 42-year-old further clarified his decision to leave after eight seasons. "I'm leaving something that is a huge part of my life," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "Even though it's my decision, it still wasn't an easy one."
He explained that he and the rest of the Fab Five—including Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and France—were offered a new contract that asked them to commit to an option of four cycles. And as he opted not to sign, he believed his costars planned to follow suit.
"We'd just assumed that the show wouldn't come back, if we all didn't come back," he said. "All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren't coming back, I just wasn't willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that's why I left."
As for his alleged falling out with France, who he had unfollowed on Instagram?
"I want people to know that Tan and I—we will be fine," he told the magazine. "There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."
They certainly aren't the first costars to allegedly have bad blood behind the scenes. Take our word for it and read on for more stars whose feuds had fans raising their eyebrows...