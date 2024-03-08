Queer Eye's Tan France Responds to Accusations He Had Bobby Berk Fired From Show

Watch : Bobby Berk Explains Feud With “Queer Eye” Co-Star Tan France

Tan France has entered the chat.

The Queer Eye star spoke out against allegations that he campaigned to replace Bobby Berk on the Netflix show with his friend Jeremiah Brent, set to join the cast in season nine.

"My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired," France, 40, said in a March 8 Instagram video. "Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn't put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job."

France, who serves as fashion expert on the show, continued, "Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh huh, I really am. I think they're going to be incredible on the show. But I didn't get them hired by getting rid of somebody else."

E! News has reached out to reps for Berk and Netflix and has not heard back.

Back in November, Berk, an interior design expert announced his shocking exit from Queer Eye. "It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with," he wrote on Instagram at the time, "but a necessary one."