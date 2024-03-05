Shannen Doherty Details Prank That Led to Fight With Jennie Garth on Beverly Hills, 90210 Set

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Shannen Doherty admits she may have hit below the belt.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confessed that she and costar Jennie Garth got into a blowout fight over an on-set prank.

"She was doing, she was calling it 'Pants-Down Day,'" Shannen explained on a March 3 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, "where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way."

But when some of the crew got "pretty annoyed" with the joke, the Charmed actress decided to turn the tables on Jennie.

"I said, 'Skirt-Up Day,'" Shannen recalled to her guest, fellow show alum Brian Austin Green. "She always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes, so I didn't think it was that big of a deal."

The move didn't go over too well with the What I Like About You actress, however. As Shannen remembered, Jennie "lost it" over the prank, leading to a physical confrontation their costars Brian and Ian Ziering had to intervene in and de-escalate.