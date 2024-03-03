Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Dating a 24-Year-Old

Kristin Cavallari is still living her life with arms wide open—and zero you-know-whats to give about people's negative opinions about it.
The Hills alum, 37, clapped back at fans' criticism of her dating a 24-year-old, Mark Estes, days after she debuted their romance.
On March 2, Kristin shared a TikTok video of herself lipsyncing a voiceover of a woman saying, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"
The Very Cavallari alum captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"
Kristin went public with her romance with Mark Feb. 27, sharing an Instagram selfie he took of the two appearing cozy together at an outdoor restaurant during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She tagged him and captioned the post, "He makes me happy."
The same day, Mark posted on his TikTok a steamy video of himself and the Laguna Beach alum dancing and kissing by a pool, set to Glorgiana's "(Kissed You) Good Night." He captioned the clip, "Ready to fall."
Kristin debuted her romance with Mark more than a year after reaching a divorce settlement with ex Jay Cutler, with whom she shares son Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.
Last June, the Uncommon James founder gave an update on life after divorce. "I've gone on a lot of dates in the last few years," Kristin exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "but I don't like a lot of people and I don't [think I'm] picky. I just think it's because I don't have time for bulls--t anymore."
She also shared her thoughts on her "perfect dream guy," describing her potential partner as "someone who is so just happy in their own skin."
She added, "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."
