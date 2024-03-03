Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Dating a 24-Year-Old

Not everyone was pleased when Kristin Cavallari debuted her new romance with Mark Estes, 24. In a new video, the Hills alum, 37, responded to the criticism over her dating a younger man.

Kristin Cavallari is still living her life with arms wide open—and zero you-know-whats to give about people's negative opinions about it.

The Hills alum, 37, clapped back at fans' criticism of her dating a 24-year-old, Mark Estes, days after she debuted their romance.

On March 2, Kristin shared a TikTok video of herself lipsyncing a voiceover of a woman saying, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

The Very Cavallari alum captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Kristin went public with her romance with Mark Feb. 27, sharing an Instagram selfie he took of the two appearing cozy together at an outdoor restaurant during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She tagged him and captioned the post, "He makes me happy."

The same day, Mark posted on his TikTok a steamy video of himself and the Laguna Beach alum dancing and kissing by a pool, set to Glorgiana's "(Kissed You) Good Night." He captioned the clip, "Ready to fall."

Kristin debuted her romance with Mark more than a year after reaching a divorce settlement with ex Jay Cutler, with whom she shares son Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

@kristincavallari

When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?

? this women simply said she didnt care - doni

Last June, the Uncommon James founder gave an update on life after divorce. "I've gone on a lot of dates in the last few years," Kristin exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "but I don't like a lot of people and I don't [think I'm] picky. I just think it's because I don't have time for bulls--t anymore."

She also shared her thoughts on her "perfect dream guy," describing her potential partner as "someone who is so just happy in their own skin."

She added, "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohl’s

Lauren Conrad

After her misadventures with Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner were on display for all to see, as well as a fairly private relationship with actor Kyle Howard that didn't pan out, the fashion mogul found her forever-mate in William Tell.

She was set up with the law student/musician on a blind date—on Valentine's Day in 2012—and her pals, at least, knew he was "the One" for her right away. Lauren and William married on Sept. 13, 2014, and are now parents to sons Liam and Charlie.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

The star who started it all on Laguna Beach before swooping into The Hills' fifth season shared on April 2020, that she and retired Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler were getting divorced after almost seven years of marriage. They share three children together: sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Following the divorce, Kristin dated comedian Jeff Dye for five months before splitting in March 2021

In February 2024, she debuted her romance with former college football star Mark Estes.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Audrina Patridge

The love of Audrina's life remains daughter Kirra, her child with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

Audrina filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage, before their split was ultimately finalized in December 2018.

Audrina dated Ryan Cabrera for awhile (again) in 2018 and was linked to L.A. bar owner Matt Chase, whom she met through Jason Wahler, the following year.

In December 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that she started dating her Was It Real? podcast producer Jarod Einsohn.

Variety/Shutterstock
Heidi Montag

In what had to be The Hills' most unexpected (or most obvious?) legacy, Heidi and her pot-stirring boyfriend Spencer Pratt went the distance, doggedly making it work through everything from broken friendships and frayed family ties, to sex tape rumors and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, to plastic surgery and copious amounts of money spent on crystals. Their Speidi sense saw them through it all.

They eloped and swapped vows in Mexico on Nov. 20, 2008, then re-sealed the deal in front of family and friends (and cameras) on April 25, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif. Their son Gunner was born in 2017 and his little brother Ryker arrived in 2022.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt

See previous.

Instagram/Whitney Port

Whitney Port

The lifestyle entrepreneur went the no-drama route in love, meeting Tim Rosenman—a producer on her Hills spin-off The City—and marrying him on Nov. 7, 2015.

They welcomed son Sonny in 2017 and have been open about their fertility journey to expand their family, with Whitney sharing that both she and a surrogate suffered pregnancy losses

Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz
Lauren Bosworth

In 2019, the Love Wellness founder was dating Kitu Life CEO Jimmy DeCicco, a Shark Tank alum. They were Yankee-game-and-St.-Barths-vacation-level serious at least, but appearances on each other's 'grams dwindled in 2020 as Lo focused on self-care and expanding her business.

That mission proved a raging success, as Love Wellness products can now be found at Target and Ulta.

John M. Heller/Getty Images

Jason Wahler

After not being able to do right by Lauren on the show and racking up multiple drinking-related arrests, Wahler eventually got clean and found long-term love with Ashley Stack. They married in 2013.

They two are parents to daughter Delilah (born 2017) and son Wyatt (born 2021).

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Stephanie Pratt

Spencer's little sis refrained from dating much in the spotlight, but when she was on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, tabloids on that side of the Atlantic started keeping a close watch. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating fellow reality TV star Joey Essex after they appeared together on another show called Celebs Go Dating.

In a joint appearance on This Morning, Joey revealed that he and Stephanie had been on a date in real life—and that he bought her a puppy.

Since then, she's been linked to Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth and Jonny Mitchell.

Bob Levey/WireImage

Holly Montag

Heidi's big sis got her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and founded Women's Recovery in Colorado. These days she leads a private life with Richie Wilson, her husband since September 2014. They welcomed son Isaiah in May 2015.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Justin Bobby

In real life, he's known as Justin Brescia, and Audrina's ex had slid into the DMs of model and restaurant investor Lindsey Pelas years ago but they didn't go on a date until around October 2018, when he was about to shoot season one of The Hills: New Beginnings. However, by the time the season wrapped, the two had called it quits.

Instagram/Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner

The former Prince of Malibu seemingly married Kaitlynn Carter, in 2018 ceremony in Bali. However, during an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019, they confirmed it was never a legal union.

The couple broke up that summer, with Carter briefly dating Miley Cyrus, and Brody striking up a short romance with Josie Canseco in the wake of the split.

Brody was later linked to TikToker Daisy Keech and stylist Briana Jungworth—who shares son Freddie with Louis Tomlinson—before finding love with surfer Tia Blanco in 2022. The two got engaged in June 2023 and welcomed daughter Honey the following August.

Instagram / Frankie Delgado

Frankie Delgado

"Brody's friend" turned "Lauren's friend"—and then "Brody's friend" again—became "Jennifer Acosta's husband" in 2013 and they are now "IsabellaFrancis and River's parents."

