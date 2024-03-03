Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Dating a 24-Year-Old

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Romance on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is still living her life with arms wide open—and zero you-know-whats to give about people's negative opinions about it.

The Hills alum, 37, clapped back at fans' criticism of her dating a 24-year-old, Mark Estes, days after she debuted their romance.

On March 2, Kristin shared a TikTok video of herself lipsyncing a voiceover of a woman saying, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

The Very Cavallari alum captioned the clip, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Kristin went public with her romance with Mark Feb. 27, sharing an Instagram selfie he took of the two appearing cozy together at an outdoor restaurant during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She tagged him and captioned the post, "He makes me happy."

The same day, Mark posted on his TikTok a steamy video of himself and the Laguna Beach alum dancing and kissing by a pool, set to Glorgiana's "(Kissed You) Good Night." He captioned the clip, "Ready to fall."