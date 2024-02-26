Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Olivia Culpo, Kyle Richards, Zayn Malik, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
February 2024 was a month full of Valentine's Day love, Super Bowl fun, and lots of shopping— of course. We live to shop and we love to know what stars are up to, so, of course, celebrity product recommendations are at the top of our must-buy lists. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Zayn Malik, Drew Barrymore, Kyle Richards, Olivia Culpo, Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Lisa Rinna, Kristin Juszczyk, Melissa Gorga, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, The Bachelor's Serene Russell, Iskra Lawrence, The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Bosstick, and Chopped winner Chef Steve Benjamin.
We took a look back on this past month to round up the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on. Again.
Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle, Straw Lid
Olivia Culpo said, "I absolutely love this tumbler. I love this particular color as well. This is 4.8 out of 5 stars and I'm not shocked. This really is the best ever. I know a lot of people are obsessed with the Stanley cup. It doesn't even compare. This is so much better. It's thinner, so it fits into more little cup holders. It's so snug into any car cup holder. I feel like the Stanley cups are so bulky. This is just so chic. It's the best. You have to get this. This is a non-negotiable. It will change your life. The colors are also so much better than the Stanley cup. Stanley cup colors are ugly."
"You need this. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. It also comes with a different top if you want to drink something hot. It keeps things hot forever."
Olivia's pick is a top-seller with 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. She's right about the cute colors too. Amazon has 31 to choose from in 2 sizes.
KissYan Thick Teardrop Earrings
Porsha Williams said, "This will be a 2024 staple. I've been wearing them since '23, so we're just gonna keep it going. These are the famous teardrop earrings. These are absolutely gorgeous. You know I love them. I take them everywhere. They're going out of town with me today. This one is the medium size. They come in a smaller size, large, and extra large."
These earrings come in 28 styles.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup & Setting Powder
Paige DeSorbo said, "I've had this since high school. It's my favorite set powder. You can buy all your expensive Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, it's not gonna be like this one. This is the best pressed powder. It comes with a mirror. Throw that in your bag."
Paige's pick has 54,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 36 shades to choose from.
What Do You Meme For the Girls- The Ultimate Girls Night Party Game
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared, "We did this on the show this season and I use this in my off-camera life as well. This is an adult party game you have seen on the show a couple of times. We took them to Vegas. We also took them to the winery. That's why Sutton [Stracke] licked my toe. They're just so funny. These games allow you to ask something you wouldn't normally ask somebody. They allow you to see another side to somebody, which is fun."
This game has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Mini Detangling Brush
"I always make sure to carry a mini brush and travel size perfume with me in my purse," Kristin Juszczyk said.
This mini brush comes in 12 colors and it has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mixoloshe Lychee Martini by Zayn 12 Pack
Zayn Malik said, "The lychee martini was a cocktail I always enjoyed and wanted to be able to create it in the NA space. It's a refreshing unique taste and I'm proud of what we've developed!"
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Sydney Sweeney told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?" I felt the same way, which is why this overnight mask has been a staple in my routine for years. It absorbs quickly and it delivers major results when I use it. Every. Single. Time.
"Hydrating your skin during this time of year is the best, best thing you can do. It comes with a little spatula. This heavy moisturizing mask is always amazing. I love to use this time of year at night. This is a great moisturizing mask. I highly recommend it. It feels great," Kyle shared in her roundup of winter must-haves.
It has 131.2K+ Sephora Loves, 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and a devoted TikTok fandom.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter
Paige DeSorbo explained, "All the Gen Z girlies are doing the tanning drops. I just don't think it will ever be me. I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers. This one is a really good alternative to it."
Paige's pick has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup
Paige DeSorbo said, "You can't tell me anything about other primers unless you've tried this. I just need you to see how jelly it is. I love it. It's my favorite primer. It's so amazing."
Lisa Rinna shared, "I love this e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. I like that it just kind of puts a film on [the skin]."
Paige and Lisa's pick has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 5-star Ulta reviews. It has also been recommended by Jennifer Coolidge.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette
"I was using this Laura Geller palette. You're supposed to be able to do everything all in one. So I did that and I was like, 'I like this.' Now, I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything," Kyle Richards shared.
The Gym People Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded With Medium Support
Melissa Gorga said, "I love the built-in bra. It's super comfortable. Let me tell you that I'm super super super picky about sports bras and this one really isn't a sports bra because you can wear it as a shirt. I hate when you have to put a sports bra on and put another shirt on top. I think it's annoying. I have this in a medium and I feel like it's the perfect size for me. I have this in black and nude too. I like the length of these. It hits the [top of the] legging perfectly. I have a pink one too. You need these because they are a game-changer. You can just throw it on."
Melissa's pick comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. There are 29 colorways to choose from. This top-seller has 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioner for Dry Damaged Hair
Serene Russell said, "I cannot live without Pantene Miracle Rescue. It's an accessible and affordable product! It makes my hair feel so good and it's also a product that I can use when I'm styling my hair straight! It truly is the best because it gives so much moisture."
Serene's recommendation is Amazon's top new release for deep conditioners.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas
Kyle Richards said, "Here's a fun pick that [daughter] Sophia [Umansky] did for her birthday party, a pajama party. If you have your friends over, you can wear these pajamas. Or have a party by yourself. They're super cute. This is another good, little present for yourself, a friend, or a daughter."
Kyle's pajamas come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Lisa Rinna said, "You have to have this. After my makeup, I use it and it just lasts longer. I love it."
"The most necessary beauty product essential for me on game day is definitely Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. Game days can turn into a long day, and this setting spray makes it so your makeup doesn't budge," Kristin Juszczyk shared.
This is a celebrity favorite, which has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, Emily Simpson, Marianna Hewitt, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener
Olivia Culpo shared,"Here's an electric can opener. When I go through Amazon, I discover a lot. This is definitely something that I discovered because I never thought 'Oh, I need an electric can opener.' I'm just not really that kind of a girl, but then I saw the reviews and the videos that were kind of mesmerizing. I thought to myself, 'You know what, I actually do need this.' Maybe you will feel the same way."
This electric can opener comes in 4 colors and has 65,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Everswe Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights
Madison LeCroy shared, "You know how everybody is wearing tights these days? I actually really love that because I don't like showing my legs. It's OK because I can just make my face tan and not have to get a spray tan all the time. I do end up running my tights every single time I wear them, so I do not invest a lot of money in them. I love a good tight. I'm so happy that trend is in style."
Madison's tights are a top-seller with 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 22 colorways to choose from with sizes up to 3X.
Pavilia Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
Kyle Richards shared, "This cozy robe is great for a night in or for a present for yourself. Or a present for somebody else. It's really cute and cozy. It's not too thick. I love this soft baby pink. It comes in a lot of colors."
Kyle's robe comes in 14 colors and has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Olivia Culpo said, "I saw this and I was like 'Why don't I have this? This is the best idea ever.' This is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. This one of those things you don't know [is] going to change your life, but clearly [it does]. It has all these different attachments you can put on depending on what you want to chop and how you want to chop it. I'm obsessed with it. Worth every penny if you ask me."
Olivia's pick is a 4-in-1 product with 78,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lcxshye Winter Ear Muffs
"I love ear muffs. They're cute. These are so soft. I look adorable. Do people just wear ear muffs to be adorable? Or are they just trying to stay warm? These are really nice," Porsha Williams shared.
Porsha's pick is available in 10 colorways and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended these too.
Wet n Wild Always Naked Palette
"I like these kinds of kits that are really good neutrals," Lisa Rinna shared.
Lisa's palette has matte, shimmer, and glitter shades. She prefers the neutral palette, but there's also a blush option option available from Amazon. Lisa's pick has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Daily Stoic Paperback by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman
"The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday. It's one of my favorite books in the world and it's one that everyone should read and can benefit from. You read one page a day and each day there is a lesson and a quote. Taking notes in it is encouraged and mine is bookmarked and highlighted beyond. It's a book that teaches you about emotional intelligence and what is out of your control. Highly recommend this for anyone in your life as it's one they'll keep coming back to for years to come," Lauryn Bosstick said.
This book has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FeelinGirl Workout Set
Porsha Williams said, "This is cute. I can wear this to the gym. I like that this is nice and smooth. For the thick girls, let me tell you what I love about it. It's ribbed. When it's ribbed, it does not show any cellulite. You will look super smooth. If you're like me and you have cellulite and you don't want to wear your shapewear, you can wear this. It comes in almost every color."
These sets come in grey, brown, and blue.
Mercer Culinary 18-8 Stainless Steel Chef Plating Tongs
"That tool is part of my culinary education and background, and I've used it since culinary school. The tweezer allows precision and enables prestige/skilled attention of plating/finishing a dish," Chopped winner Chef Steve Benjamin shared.
His pick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Paige DeSorbo said, "Alix Earle loves these under-eye patches. So does everybody else in America. If you have not been using the Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches, what are you doing? I keep them in my refrigerator because they're just way better cold."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards uses these too.
Cheese Markers Set, Set of 7
Drew Barrymore included this in her list of Etsy picks.
If you love a cheese board, but you don't love the mystery of guessing what you're about to eat, get some of these reusable wood markers. They're both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Just write in the names of your favorite cheeses when you place your order.
Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Makeup 5 Pan Palette
"I love these colors too," Lisa Rinna shared in her roundup of beauty essentials.
This top-seller has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon shoppers have 10 palettes to choose from.
CRZ Yoga Seamless Workout Tank Top
"This is a cute, red tank top. Very, very, very cute. I usually like a bright color," Kyle Richards shared in her roundup of fitness must-haves.
This top comes in 31 colors and has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Custom Notepad
Drew Barrymore had this customized notebook in her gift guide.
Why write things down on a boring piece of lined paper when you can have a personalized notebook instead? This is also a thoughtful gift. There are 30 colorways to choose from.
Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads
Olivia Culpo shared, "This was kind of random to me, but then I was like 'This is the best idea ever. Why didn't I think of this before?' Double-sided, non-stick rug pads. These are amazing. I just used them because I have rugs that are kind of turned up. I would put coffee table books on them and anything to kind of train it down. This is great for those rugs that stick up and look weird and also if they slip and you don't want them to move."
Olivia's pick has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
"This is another nice highlighter. It's a pencil and I can touch it up all day. It doesn't take up a lot of space in my bag. It's easy breezy. It's a very popular one now," Kyle Richards shared.
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star reviews.
Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
"This is a classic black legging. I feel like the black leggings are just the most flattering and the most forgiving," Kyle Richards shared in her roundup of fitness must-haves.
Kyle's leggings come in 41 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks- 24 Pairs
"Here are eye masks that you guys know I love. Look how cute they are in pink. The color is extra cute. This is a really cute gift too," Kyle Richards shared in her Galentine's Day shopping guide.
Lisa Rinna said, "I love eye patches. I think they're really fabulous. I use them all the time."
These eye gels have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in gold, blue, and pink. Celebs love these, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
Cupshe X Iskra Cobalt Floral V-Neck Bikini Top & High-Rise Bottoms Set
Iskra Lawrence shared, "The cobalt floral print is a favorite of mine because I often hear people say they can't wear print and I hope to change their opinions because it's so fun to wear a colorful print and I love how pretty yet bold this floral cobalt is."
This is sold as a set with the option to pick different sizes for each piece.
Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie with Shea Butter
Serene Russell explained "I typically do better with lighter products, but during Bachelor in Paradise, heavier products worked a little better to help my curls form because the humidity was off the charts! When it's 80 to 90 degrees and humidity is that at 80% you're going to be using different hair products for sure! I used Shea Moisture's Hibiscus Curl Cream a lot in Paradise!"
Kristin Ess Signature Salon Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Madison LeCroy explained, "This is the most affordable hair product that you are going to get with the most luxury vibe. I'm telling you I'm not just saying this. This is going to be a great product for you if you don't want to spend tons of money. Overall, it's great. It smells so good."
This shampoo and conditioner set has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
G Gradual Women's Joggers with Zipper Pockets
Melissa Gorga shared, "How cute are they? They fit perfect. They feel awesome. They fit like a glove. Don't they look so expensive, but they're affordable. They have zip pockets. I love how they are at the bottom. They're just really really cute. These are my everyday pants. I have them in black too. I have them in grey also. You need them in every color. They're so affordable. They're good quality. I promise you that. From the second I wake up, I throw them on."
Melissa's joggers come in 16 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
"I've talked about this before. I use this literally every single day. The color I'm wearing is Desert. I have a variety of colors. It depends on if I have a tan. I always wear just tinted sunblock, unless I have an event or something and I wear foundation," Kyle Richards said in her Mexico shopping guide.
Kyle previously recommended this tinted sunscreen. It has also been recommended by Rachel Zegler and Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg. Amazon has 19 shades. This popular pick has 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies (6 Scrunchies)
"These are the best, best, best hair bands. I like this because they're silk and they're not bad for your hair. I'm very neurotic about my hair. You want to use something like this. I use these in my hair and they're great," Kyle Richards said.
Amazon has these in six colors. These have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 93.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good," Kyle Richards said in her Amazon guide.
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5
Olivia Culpo shared, "This is a set of five frames— another Amazon beloved item. They look very expensive. I feel like gallery walls add so much to room. They're amazing quality. You would never know these were from Amazon. You would think they're from a really amazing home store. How chic. That looks so good."
These sets come in 10 colors and 18 sizes. Olivia's recommendation has 44,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mellanni Sheet Set
"They have amazing reviews. It's extra soft. Wow, these are really really really nice— honestly. These are amazing," Olivia Culpo said.
This set has 255,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 sizes and 40 colorways to choose from.
theBalm Hot Mama!
Kyle Richards said, "This is my old tried and true. I will stock up on these because I get scared [they will sell out]. These are so amazing. It has a built-in highlighter. It's the color that looks best on me. It's a peachy coral. It's so pretty. I just haven't found anything better, so why change?"
Kyle shared this her "can't live without" product list, Mexico packing guide, and roundup of self-care products.
