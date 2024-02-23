Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Heats Up His TV Career With New Mindy Kaling Role

Watch : Chet Hanks Reveals the TRUTH About Life as Tom Hanks' Son

Chet Hanks is hoping for nothing but net with his next career move.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's oldest son will be flexing the acting muscle one again: He's been cast in Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix basketball show, the streamer announced in a press release Feb. 21.

The new show centers on character Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who takes over as president of the Los Angeles Waves following her brother's resignation, which is "one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business," according to Netflix.

Chet will star in the unnamed show—which also costars Brenda Song—as the Waves' point guard Travis Bugg, "who moonlights as an unsuccessful rapper" and is "a huge distraction on the court and an even bigger problem for Isla off the court."

This won't be the first TV role for the 33-year-old—who released the song "White Boy Summer" in 2021 under the his rapper name Chet Hanx—as he previously appeared in shows including Shameless, Empire and Atlanta.