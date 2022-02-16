Chet Hanks Reveals "The Truth" About Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son Amid “Toxic” Fame

Watch : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

Chet Hanks did not hold back about his life in the spotlight.

In a YouTube video uploaded Feb. 15, Chet has shared what it was really like growing up as the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The 31 year old said that while he grew up very "blessed" with parents he loves, the unique experience was a "double-edged sword."

"There's a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird," he said. "I got to do a lot of cool s--t that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that. I wouldn't change my situation."

But he also reflected on how people's infatuation with fame can brew a lot of "jealousy" and "envy."

"My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous," Chet said. "I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt."