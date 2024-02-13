Has Tanya Rad’s Engagement Inspired BFF Becca Tilley to Marry Hayley Kiyoko? Becca Says…

Turns out two seasons of bungee jumping and mud run dates didn't actually teach Bachelor alum Becca Tilley much about what it was like to fall in love.
On her and BFF Tanya Rad's People's Choice Award-winning podcast Scrubbing In, "when people talked about being in love, I did not get it," Tilley admitted to E! News in a joint interview with Rad. "I was like y'all are being a little dramatic about the whole thing."
Then she met now-girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko.
"I was like, Oh, I finally get the hype," Tilley explained of the musician she's been dating since 2018. "I finally understood what it meant to experience that with someone." Among her favorite traits the "For the Girls" singer possesses is an effortless ability to convey her emotions.
"She's just the most special human," Tilley raved, referencing how Kiyoko spoke about their romance healing her. "Honestly, I've never been one to be able to express my feelings. And she just says the sweetest things in passing."
Take this every day example, for instance. "We'll be going to bed," continued Tilley, "and she'll just say something like, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' And she'll just say things like that, where she has healed a lot of parts of me, too. She's made me find parts of myself that I didn't even know were in there."
And while that may sound like the start of some truly sob-inducing wedding vows, Tilley's very much enjoying their love story as it is at the moment, telling E! of potential wedding plans, "I'm good right now."
Rad, meanwhile, is very much enjoying her bridal era since getting engaged to Roby Yadegar last September.
Though locking in the when and where has proved challenging, she's eager to get into the fun bits of planning her vows, tentatively slated for 2025. "I think I'm going to really enjoy the wedding planning part of it," Rad explained, "but finding a date and a venue, especially in your 30s is very difficult with people with kids and stuff."
Which is why Tilley might take a different route down the aisle.
Though she and Kiyoko aren't necessarily picking out rings, "Hayley and I will talk about things often where it's like, 'When we have a wedding what does it look like?' And just making sure we're on the same page so that one of us isn't like, let's do a grand situation and another person's like, I want something more intimate," the Louisiana native, 35, explained. "But I definitely think maybe traveling somewhere, like a destination situation, inviting close friends and family and keeping it smaller."
For now she's more focused on making plans for February 14.
"I was trying to think of something to do during the day for Hayley because we're going to dinner for Valentine's Day," she explained. "And I was thinking we went on this hike the other day and it was such a cute spot for a picnic."
Which is when inspiration struck to pack up Absolut's Vodka Cran in a Can Galentine's Kit. Perfect for an outing with your lover or the platonic loves of your life ("I love that there's more attention around Galentine's because some people are just in a season where they're not dating and they have no interest in romantic relationships and their love goes to their girlfriends," Tilley noted of celebrating Feb. 13) it comes with the ready-made tipples, Corkcicle Koozies and disco ball-adorned straws.
Throw in some snacks ("We love sandwiches," said Tilley, "it's our thing") and you've got, as she put it, "The perfect combo."
Kind of like her bestie Rad and the attorney she met on a dating app after years of resisting the technology era approach.
"She dated a few guys that were good guys," acknowledged Tilley, "but I think Roby matches her energy so well. With a lot of the things that she looked for in a partner, he has done his best to make sure that he has been able to provide that for her, but in a way that was respectful to himself and to their relationship. It's so nice to have your best friend be with someone that you're excited about and that you like being around."
Hard same, agreed Rad.
"I think for so many years, she was just like, 'I don't think I have that chip in me to love. I don't think I'm going to ever feel that,'" explained the radio host, 36. "And when she met Hayley and seeing that spark in her eye and seeing that side of her, she totally morphed into this wonderful partner. And seeing the way that they both honor and love each other and are patient with each other in different ways, it's just really, really beautiful and it makes me emotional because I didn't think Becca had it in her. It really took Hayley to get it out of her and I just think it's really, really special."
