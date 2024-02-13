Has Tanya Rad’s Engagement Inspired BFF Becca Tilley to Marry Hayley Kiyoko? Becca Says…

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley CONFIRM Romance

Turns out two seasons of bungee jumping and mud run dates didn't actually teach Bachelor alum Becca Tilley much about what it was like to fall in love.

On her and BFF Tanya Rad's People's Choice Award-winning podcast Scrubbing In, "when people talked about being in love, I did not get it," Tilley admitted to E! News in a joint interview with Rad. "I was like y'all are being a little dramatic about the whole thing."

Then she met now-girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko.

"I was like, Oh, I finally get the hype," Tilley explained of the musician she's been dating since 2018. "I finally understood what it meant to experience that with someone." Among her favorite traits the "For the Girls" singer possesses is an effortless ability to convey her emotions.

"She's just the most special human," Tilley raved, referencing how Kiyoko spoke about their romance healing her. "Honestly, I've never been one to be able to express my feelings. And she just says the sweetest things in passing."