Why Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Felt "Very Solid" Taking Their Romance Public After 4 Years

Becca Tilley wasn't sure how Bachelor Nation was going to react when she revealed her romance with Hayley Kiyoko, but she was sure of one thing: the relationship itself.
"We've been together for four years," Becca exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop, "so the good thing is when we went public, we felt very solid in our relationship."
The Bachelor alum confirmed her romance with the pop star in an Instagram post on May 20, writing, "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch."
Paired with an adorable compilation video of the couple's shared memories, the post came just hours after Hayley dropped a music video starring none other than Becca herself. A romantic queer parody of The Bachelorette, the "For the Girls" video ended with Hayley giving her girlfriend her final rose and the two sharing a sweet kiss.
A couple of weeks have passed since then, and Becca told Daily Pop on June 14 that they've been filled with lots of love: "I never could've predicted the support and love that we've gotten."
Becca revealed that her longtime friend and fellow Bachelor Nation member JoJo Fletcher was especially supportive, though she learned of her and Hayley's romance long before the public did. As Becca recalled, "As soon as I told her, she was just like, 'All I want is for you to be happy and if you're happy, I'm happy.'"
The BFFs' significant others—JoJo is married to Jordan Rogers—have even started to bond themselves. "She's grown to love Hayley, and Jordan and Hayley love each other," Becca said. "Everyone loves each other! It's just been so amazing."
Daily Pop caught up with JoJo herself as well. The former Bachelorette was celebrating the launch of the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection, fresh off of her Paris honeymoon. She and Jordan, who first met and got engaged during her season of the ABC reality show, tied the knot on May 14.
"I'm riding this high that I've been riding for so long," JoJo told E! News. "It's been so fun. Going into my wedding, to my honeymoon and now this launch event, I'm having a good time. I'm having a lot of fun."
Hear more from the BFFs, as well as Andi Dorfman, in the above Daily Pop clip.