Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Vegas is for the girls.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko proudly graced the red carpet for the first time as a couple during for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23, holding hands as they were photographed. For the event, Becca donned a black blazer and shorts while Hayley rocked a sheer flower jumpsuit with a leather skirt and plaid jacket.
Becca supported her leading lady in Las Vegas as the "Girls Like Girls" singer presented at the award show.
Hayley posted a photo a slew of photos from the festival, including one of the couple cuddling on a couch. She captioned the Sept. 25 Instagram photos with, "Date Night in Vegas."
Becca echoed her girlfriend's sentiments, sharing a video from the red carpet where the podcast host playfully taps Hayley on the butt before running off to take her own pictures. Becca captioned the video, "Hayley's 1st iheart festival."
Earlier this year the couple confirmed their relationship, revealing they'd been together for four years. In a May 20 Instagram post, Becca posted a video full of sweet moments of her and Hayley from over the last years—including at JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodger's May 14 wedding. She captioned the post, "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch."
Becca's post came just one day after Hayley released her Bachelorette-themed music video for her song "For the Girls," which the Bachelor Nation member makes a cameo in.
During a Sept. 18 appearance on Becca's Scrubbing In podcast, Hayley became emotional while speaking about the pair's decision to keep their relationship private, sharing, "When we started dating, I was ready to have a public relationship."
"When we were navigating her experience and where she was at in her journey, that obviously shifted," the singer continued. "But it was worth it to me because I wanted to be in a relationship with her, and I never felt like she was hiding me."
Becca chimed in on their decision adding that she was initially hesitant to share their relationship because this was uncharted territory for her. She explained, "I never want you to feel hidden or like you're a secret, but this is my first time navigating it, and I don't want to have to do it in the public yet."
Gushing over her girlfriend, the reality star added, "I'm just really proud of us navigating those hard conversations. I had my own stuff going on, but I was so certain of her. It was never like I had doubts about her or was ashamed of her."