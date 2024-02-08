Charmed’s Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan Defend Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

Watch : Alyssa Milano Responds to Claim She Got Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

These three stars are charmed with a deep bond—and they will step in to defend each other.

Case in point, amid the ongoing public feud between Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano—during which Milano has been accused of having Doherty fired off Charmed, which she has denied—Doherty's fellow show alum Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan are standing by her side.

In fact, Combs shared a lengthy statement in response to Milano's recent comments.

"In the spirit of not being a the quiet one or the middle child anymore," Combs wrote in a Feb. 6 Instagram post, "I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars when she was simply asked what it was like to work with Rose."

She continued, "First off, this is not revisionist history. This is just the history she didn't want people to know about. And the history Shannen wasn't ready to talk about until one month ago. No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another. And I have a big problem with injustice. I heard that Alyssa said she did not have the power to fire anyone which is ironic because this was actually all about power."