Charmed’s Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan Defend Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

These three stars are charmed with a deep bond—and they will step in to defend each other.
Case in point, amid the ongoing public feud between Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano—during which Milano has been accused of having Doherty fired off Charmed, which she has denied—Doherty's fellow show alum Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan are standing by her side.
In fact, Combs shared a lengthy statement in response to Milano's recent comments.
"In the spirit of not being a the quiet one or the middle child anymore," Combs wrote in a Feb. 6 Instagram post, "I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars when she was simply asked what it was like to work with Rose."
She continued, "First off, this is not revisionist history. This is just the history she didn't want people to know about. And the history Shannen wasn't ready to talk about until one month ago. No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another. And I have a big problem with injustice. I heard that Alyssa said she did not have the power to fire anyone which is ironic because this was actually all about power."
The Pretty Little Liars alum went on to note how mediators were brought onto set, adding of Milano, "She had the power the stop the process at any time. There was a case being built which is now clear. A case Alyssa and Alyssa alone had the power to stop. And when the producers said ok we will let Shannen go Alyssa also had the power to say no I don't want that. But she did not. She had the power to say no just as Shannen had said no I don't want you to replace Alyssa when posed with the same option."
Combs closed her statement with a message of love for the fans of the ‘90s show, adding, "I will say don't despair Charmed family. You are actually our only common denominator. We are still a family of survivors and we always will be. Truly. Charmed was made for all of you and lastly the truth of the matter is we all are, despite our differences, incredibly grateful for this dysfunctional family in every way. "
E! News has reached out to Milano's rep for comment but has not heard back.
And amid the post's many comments weighing in on the matter was one from McGowan, who joined Charmed after Doherty's 2001 departure.
"I love your big black heart and respect you, HMC," the 50-year-old wrote. "This for me is way bigger than a tv show, it goes to years of continuous behind the scenes character assassination and targeted reputation smearing because of narcissistic pathological jealousy. I wish none of it had to be this way. I remain proud of everyone involved for the magic we wove and the magic created worldwide. Truth is uncomfortable, but magic never dies."
For her part, Milano addressed the controversy during a panel at MegaCon on Feb. 3, during which she expressed her sadness over the situation, noting, "I've been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation. And so I don't know how else to fix it."
The following day, the Who's The Boss alum posted a transcript of her MegaCon comments to Instagram, under which she wrote in the caption, "I don't know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history."
She continued, "I will add, though, with absolute certainty—everything was documented. It was recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue."
Regarding the claim that it was Milano who ultimately had her fired from the show, she added, "I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."
