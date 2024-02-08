Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Details "Strange" Date With This Charlie's Angels Star

Watch : Katie Maloney Wasn't "Shocked" By Tom Sandoval's Affair

Katie Maloney is SUR-ving some new details about her dating life.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she accidentally went on a date with actor Crispin Glover after meeting him while working at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005.

"He had a film at the festival that year," Katie recalled on the Feb. 7 episode of her podcast Disrespectfully, which she hosts with Dayna Kathan, "and he was really nice."

That's when the Charlie's Angels star gave Kate—who finalized her divorce from Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz in 2022 after 12 years of dating—a special invite.

"We exchanged pleasantries," the 37-year-old explained, "and he was like, 'Do you have plans later? Do you want to come see the screening of my movie?' And I was like 'Oh, sure, I don't think I'm doing anything later. That's cool.'"

Kate realized a little too late that the plans they'd made were meant to be a date.