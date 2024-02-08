Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Details "Strange" Date With This Charlie's Angels Star

Katie Maloney is SUR-ving some new details about her dating life.
The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she accidentally went on a date with actor Crispin Glover after meeting him while working at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005.
"He had a film at the festival that year," Katie recalled on the Feb. 7 episode of her podcast Disrespectfully, which she hosts with Dayna Kathan, "and he was really nice."
That's when the Charlie's Angels star gave Kate—who finalized her divorce from Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz in 2022 after 12 years of dating—a special invite.
"We exchanged pleasantries," the 37-year-old explained, "and he was like, 'Do you have plans later? Do you want to come see the screening of my movie?' And I was like 'Oh, sure, I don't think I'm doing anything later. That's cool.'"
Kate realized a little too late that the plans they'd made were meant to be a date.
"I thought he was just going to put me on a list," she explained. "I was going to go show up, watch the movie, bounce." Instead, the podcaster was there to "watch the movie with him."
She continued, "I'm sitting next to him, watching this movie that I am like 'What the f—k is happening in front of me?'"
And what did Katie think of Crispin's directorial debut What Is It? The reality star confessed, "It was the weirdest movie I've ever seen."
And Kate's date didn't end there, either. Afterwards, the Back to the Future star took her for tea and some "very normal conversation."
"He's really nice and kind and was asking questions about my life and my family," she remembered. "I grew up in Park City [Utah], so we were talking about that."
And while she noted she and Crispin have not kept in touch since, she did enjoy her time with the actor, adding that her experience with him was him being "just a guy."
