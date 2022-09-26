Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce

Watch : Tom Sandoval Reveals How Tom Schwartz Is Doing These Days

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are well on their way to finalizing their split.

The Vanderpump Rules stars reached a settlement in their divorce on Sept. 19, according to court documents obtained by E! News. As part of the settlement—which still needs to be signed off on by a judge—Katie and Tom waived any claims to current or future spousal support and stated they'd come to an uncontested agreement on the division of their shared assets.

The update in the former couple's proceedings comes six months after Katie and Tom announced their breakup in March after 6 years of marriage, 12 total as a couple. Katie formally filed for divorce a week later on March 22.

Earlier this year, Katie gave fans some insight into what led to the split on the We Met At Acme podcast, revealing that she knew their relationship was heading south near the end of last year.