Alyssa Milano Responds to Claim She Had Shannen Doherty Fired From Charmed

Alyssa Milano is speaking out about reports she caused Shannen Doherty to be cast out of Charmed.
Following years of rumors of a feud with Milano, Holly Marie Combs, who portrayed their characters' third sibling, alleged on the Dec. 18 episode of the Beverly Hills 90210 alum's Let's Be Clear podcast that the Who's the Boss? alum had once made an ultimatum to a Charmed producer to choose between her and Doherty, which ultimately led to her exit in 2001 after three seasons. Milano addressed the allegations at MegaCon Orlando Feb. 1.
"I mean, I feel like I should just address the elephant in the room," Milano told the crowd at her panel event, as seen in a video posted by a fan. "You're all Charmed fans, so I knew that this was going to come up in one way or another and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this."
The actress continued, "I think we all know I'm talking about Shannen's podcast and Holly and Shannen doing it together, things Rose has said in the past, so I'm just going to address it."
Rose McGowan, who joined Charmed to play the characters' youngest sister following Doherty's departure, feuded with Milano on X, formerly Twitter, in 2020, alleging that the actress demonstrated "appalling behavior on the daily" on the set of the series and said, "I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF."
At the panel event, Milano told the audience, "I will just say that I'm sad, and I don't think it's really that I'm sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I'm the most sad for the fans. I'm the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still, to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening, and I'm sad that people can't move past it. Sad that we all can't just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us."
Milano said it was "hard" for her during her time on Charmed and that she experienced "trauma" while shooting the series. She also offered her thoughts on a cast reunion.
"Do I wish that we could all sit on a stage?" she said. "Yeah, because again, this was like almost a quarter of a century ago. How is it possible to continue to hold on to that?"
Milano continued, "I've, I think, been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation and I've been very forthcoming about that. So I don't know how else to fix it. I even don't know if I could put myself out there any more than I already have to to try to fix it. It's heartbreaking. It's hard. This is the uncomfortable part that I wish was different. So apologies to all of you who love us anyway."
On Feb. 3, Milano again addressed the allegations that she caused Doherty's departure from Charmed. "I did not have the power to get anyone fired," she wrote on Instagram. "Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."
She added, "As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose, peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight. #letsbeclear #sorrynotsorry #charmed #AlyssaMilano."
