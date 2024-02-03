Alyssa Milano Responds to Claim She Had Shannen Doherty Fired From Charmed

Watch : Holly Marie Combs Claims Alyssa Milano Got Shannen FIRED

Alyssa Milano is speaking out about reports she caused Shannen Doherty to be cast out of Charmed.

Following years of rumors of a feud with Milano, Holly Marie Combs, who portrayed their characters' third sibling, alleged on the Dec. 18 episode of the Beverly Hills 90210 alum's Let's Be Clear podcast that the Who's the Boss? alum had once made an ultimatum to a Charmed producer to choose between her and Doherty, which ultimately led to her exit in 2001 after three seasons. Milano addressed the allegations at MegaCon Orlando Feb. 1.

"I mean, I feel like I should just address the elephant in the room," Milano told the crowd at her panel event, as seen in a video posted by a fan. "You're all Charmed fans, so I knew that this was going to come up in one way or another and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this."

The actress continued, "I think we all know I'm talking about Shannen's podcast and Holly and Shannen doing it together, things Rose has said in the past, so I'm just going to address it."