Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t" at His Concert

Watch : Britney Spears Supports Justin Timberlake’s Musical Comeback

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the Justin Timberlake circus.

One day after the "Cry Me a River" singer appeared to take aim at his ex at his Jan. 31 concert, telling the crowd, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody" before reportedly launching into his 2002 hit, Britney fired back with some stronger thoughts of her own.

"Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!!," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a photo of the moon framed inside a basketball net. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"

Amid the drama, the "Toxic" singer made her Instagram account private.

Justin has been under renewed scrutiny following the release of Britney's memoir The Woman in Me in October. In the book, she gave insight into their three-year relationship, sharing she was pregnant with the *NYSNC alum's baby and got an abortion, as well as revealing Justin broke up with her via text in 2002.