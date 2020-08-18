Britney Spears "Strongly Opposed" to Having Father Jamie Return as Her Conservator

Britney Spears is asking the court to make some changes to her conservatorship.

In new court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 18, the singer's court-appointed attorney revealed Britney's wishes going forward.

Instead of her father, Jamie Spears, serving as sole conservator, court documents suggest Britney wants Jodi Montgomery to be the permanent conservator over her regular person.

Jodi is a member of Britney's team who is temporarily serving as the singer's conservator after Jamie stepped down in 2019 for "personal health reasons."

"Britney is strongly opposed to having James return as conservator of her person. Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as has done for nearly a year," the court documents stated. "Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."