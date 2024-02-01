Justin Timberlake Wants to Apologize to “Absolutely F--king Nobody” Amid Britney Spears Backlash

Watch : Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Battle On The iTunes Charts With 'Selfish' Songs

In this case, Justin Timberlake thinks some things are indeed better left unsaid.

In the wake of fresh drama with ex Britney Spears, the 43-year-old made his thoughts on apologies crystal clear during a recent concert.

"I'd like to take this opportunity," he said onstage per footage shared to social media, "to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody."

The Daily Mail reported Justin then proceeded to perform his 2002 song "Cry Me A River," which has long been speculated to be about his breakup with the "Toxic" singer.

Though Britney and Justin's relationship history—and public drama—goes back more than two decades, was recently brought back to the forefront of pop culture with the release of Britney's memoir The Woman in Me in October. So much so, that when Justin released a new single, "Selfish," on Jan. 25, Britney fans rushed to stream her 2011 song of the same name so that it would surpass the *NSYNC alum's on the charts (which it did).

But just days later, the Crossroads actress spoke to both her memoir and Justin's new song—seemingly trying to clear the air.