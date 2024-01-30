Untangling the Ongoing Feud Between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are stirring up their beef.
After the "WAP" artist appeared to take aim at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty in her Jan. 26 single "Hiss," the 45-year-old swiftly fired back on social media, before ultimately responding through a new single of her own.
In "Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) raps "These hoes don't be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan's Law," referring to a law requiring public information to be available about sex offenders.
However, many fans, as well as Minaj, saw the words as a dig at the "Starships" rapper and her husband, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, when he was 18-years-old, and served four years in prison. In February 2020, he was indicted for not registering as a sex offender in California and later accepted a plea in September 2021, in which he was fined $55,000 and put on probation in addition to being added to the California Sex Offender Registry.
In response, Minaj went on Instagram live on Jan. 26, where she also played a snippet from her new single "Big Foot"—which she later officially released on Jan. 29—a track overtly responding to the 28-year-old's song.
In addition to referencing "Megan's Law," Minaj's single jabs Megan Thee Stallion's late mother, rapping ability and the 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez shot the "Beautiful Mistakes" rapper in the foot.
"Shots thrown, but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em)," the 41-year-old raps. "Bad b---h, she like six foot (Ooh) / I call her Big Foot (Brr) / The b---h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot."
Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized and underwent surgery in July 2020 when Tory shot her in the foot following a verbal altercation after a houseparty at Kylie Jenner's home. The Grammy winner later testified against Lanez, who was found guilty of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun later sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023. (He has maintained his innocence.)
While Megan did not directly respond to "Big Foot," she did share a photo of herself laughing to her Instagram Story on Jan. 26, shortly after Minaj's live, which appeared to be directed at Minaj's reaction to "Hiss."
This isn't the first time there's been bad blood between the "Hot Girl Summer" artists. Following their 2019 collaboration on the hit track, fans suspect the friendship between the duo went sour sometime in 2020, as some speculated a subtle line in 2021's "Seeing Green" was a jab at Megan Thee Stallion.
The following year, Minaj reportedly accused Megan Thee Stallion of encouraging her to "go to the clinic," alluding to abortion, per Billboard, while she was trying to get pregnant (Minaj welcomed her son Papa Bear with Petty in 2020). Later, the "Not My Fault" rapper responded to the allegation on X, formerly Twitter, writing "Lie." And in the months following, those closely following the pair have pointed at more subtle jabs they've taken at each other in music.
And this latest fiery exchange could just be the beginning of another round of jabs through music as Megan Thee Stallion announced on Good Morning America Jan. 30 that she'll be dropping new music soon. Read on for more celebrity feuds.