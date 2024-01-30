Untangling the Ongoing Feud Between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

Watch : Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Megan Thee Stallion in “Big Foot”

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are stirring up their beef.

After the "WAP" artist appeared to take aim at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty in her Jan. 26 single "Hiss," the 45-year-old swiftly fired back on social media, before ultimately responding through a new single of her own.

In "Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) raps "These hoes don't be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan's Law," referring to a law requiring public information to be available about sex offenders.

However, many fans, as well as Minaj, saw the words as a dig at the "Starships" rapper and her husband, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, when he was 18-years-old, and served four years in prison. In February 2020, he was indicted for not registering as a sex offender in California and later accepted a plea in September 2021, in which he was fined $55,000 and put on probation in addition to being added to the California Sex Offender Registry.