Why Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song Reignited Feud With Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion is raising eyebrows with the release of her new song "Hiss," which appears to take aim at Nicki Minaj.
In fact, the snaked-themed single, released Jan. 26, highlights the achievements and challenges of Megan's music career and includes the verse, "These hoes don't be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan's Law."
Megan's Law is the U.S. federal law that requires authorities to make information about registered sex offenders available to the public. And the lines were quickly speculated by fans to be a dig at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served over four years in prison.
The 45-year-old, who married Nicki in 2019, was indicted by a grand jury in February 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from New York to Los Angeles. That March E! News confirmed he had registered in California. He initially pleaded not guilty and then ultimately entered a plea agreement in August 2021 and was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home detention in July 2022.
Kenneth's lawyer Michael Goldstein had declined to comment when contacted by E! News
But Nicki—whose feud with Megan seemingly began after the duo released "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019—wasn't planning to stay quiet for long after the song's release. The "Super Bass" artist went on Instagram Live 15 minutes later to share her new track that she's allegedly had in the works.
"I thought I'd have a little fun," the 41-year-old said on Jan. 26 before playing a verse from her unreleased song. "We've been celebrating all year."
"Bad b---h she like 6 foot / I call her big foot," she rapped. "The b---h fell off / I said get up on your good foot."
The verse appears to reference Megan's recent legal case against rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty in Dec. 2022 of shooting her in the foot during an incident in July 2020. The 31-year-old was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. And since then, Tory has remained firm on his innocence.
"I have never let a hard time intimidate me," he wrote in an August Instagram post. "I will never never let no jail time eliminate me."
He added, "I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."
After repeating the track a few more times, Nicki insulted the 28-year-old's ability to rap before imitating her fast-paced style. "Not three Grammys and can't catch the beat!" she said. "You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music."
Nicki also shared a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, further highlighting her accolades before apparently shading Megan.
"Horrible ACTOR that can't cry on cue," she wrote in the Jan. 26 post. "Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK."
And it wasn't long until fans sided with their favorite artist.
As one user wrote on X, "You can't humble Nicki Minaj in her own house, and that's all I'll say on that!"
While another fan defended Meg.
"Meg thee Stallion has been through hell & back," they shared on X. "Nicki's attacks on her arise from jealousy of her rise, brand & staying power + her courage to stand up against abusers and the rap industry that protects them."
