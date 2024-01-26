Why Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song Reignited Feud With Nicki Minaj

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake NOT Feuding

These hot girls won't be spending the summer together.

Megan Thee Stallion is raising eyebrows with the release of her new song "Hiss," which appears to take aim at Nicki Minaj.

In fact, the snaked-themed single, released Jan. 26, highlights the achievements and challenges of Megan's music career and includes the verse, "These hoes don't be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan's Law."

Megan's Law is the U.S. federal law that requires authorities to make information about registered sex offenders available to the public. And the lines were quickly speculated by fans to be a dig at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served over four years in prison.

The 45-year-old, who married Nicki in 2019, was indicted by a grand jury in February 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from New York to Los Angeles. That March E! News confirmed he had registered in California. He initially pleaded not guilty and then ultimately entered a plea agreement in August 2021 and was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home detention in July 2022.