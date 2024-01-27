Hayden Panettiere Shares a Rare Look Inside Her Family World With Daughter Kaya

Watch : Hayden Panettiere on What Really "Hurts" About Postpartum Struggles

Hayden Panettiere's daughter Kaya may be a fire sign, but she was born a water baby.

"When I was pregnant I spent every hour not on set in the pool in my backyard in Nashville swimming around," the actress told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. So when her little Sagittarius arrived in December 2014, "she came out loving the water."

And that's just one of the interests Panettiere shares with her 9-year-old mini-me—"But tall," the 5-foot Leo noted—adding that Kaya, whose dad is 6-foot-6 former world heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko, also inherited her love of horseback riding.

So much so that she was ready to gallop from a very young age, climbing aboard her big stuffed hippo and pretending she was in the race while watching (and rewatching, over and over) her mom's 2005 film Racing Stripes, in which Panettiere played a plucky teen determined to ride a trained zebra voiced by Frankie Muniz to victory.