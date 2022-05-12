How Hayden Panettiere Is Making Her Return to Acting After Yearslong Hiatus

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram With a New Look

This news will have you screaming with joy.

After a four-year hiatus, Hayden Panettiere is returning to acting. Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced on May 11 that the star, 32, is set to appear in the sixth installment of Scream, in which she will reprise her role as Kirby Reed from the 2011 film Scream 4.

Panettiere joins returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. According to a press release, "The Scream saga continues with four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

The last time fans saw Panettiere on the screen was in 2018, when she starred on the TV series Nashville. Before that, she acted alongside Viola Davis and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the 2016 movie Custody and Josh Hutcherson, Alfred Molina and Lauren Bacall in the 2012 film The Forger. Other credits include the TV show Heroes and movies I Love You, Beth Cooper, Bring It On: All or Nothing and Remember the Titans, in which she co-starred with Denzel Washington.