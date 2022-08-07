Hayden Panettiere Spotted on Scream 6 Set in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Shares Past Alcohol & Opioid Addictions

Hayden Panetierre is ready to scream again.

Eleven years after she appeared as Kirby Reed in Scream 4, the actress was photographed on set of the horror franchise's upcoming sixth installment.

In a snap taken by her co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who starred as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream 5, Hayden can be seen sitting in a hair and makeup trailer.

"Will Mindy & Kirby be friends??," Brown asked as she shared the pics on the film's official BeReal account. "Hayden thinks yes, I think no."

Back in May, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced that Hayden had joined the cast of Scream 6 alongside returning stars Jasmin, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

"I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4," Hayden told People last month of reprising her iconic role. "I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I'm coming back and I know her. So, it's a little less intimidating. I'm really excited."