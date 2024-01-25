Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Sets the Record Straight on Feud With Costar Tan France

Watch : Bobby Berk Exiting 'Queer Eye' After Season 8

Bobby Berk is putting all those less-than-fab rumors to rest.

The Queer Eye star set the record straight on whether his alleged bad blood with costar Tan France had something to do with his decision to leave the Netflix show after eight seasons.

"I hope this interview will help extinguish some of the speculation," the interior design expert told Vanity Fair in an interview published Jan. 25. "I want people to know that Tan and I—we will be fine."

"[He] and I, we had a moment," Bobby, who sparked rumors of a falling out after unfollowing Tan on Instagram, admitted. "There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

In fact, as Bobby noted, his decision to exit the series came back in Sept. 2022 when the cast's initial contract expired. "We thought we were done," he explained. "Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things."