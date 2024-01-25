Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Sets the Record Straight on Feud With Costar Tan France

Bobby Berk is putting all those less-than-fab rumors to rest.
The Queer Eye star set the record straight on whether his alleged bad blood with costar Tan France had something to do with his decision to leave the Netflix show after eight seasons.
"I hope this interview will help extinguish some of the speculation," the interior design expert told Vanity Fair in an interview published Jan. 25. "I want people to know that Tan and I—we will be fine."
"[He] and I, we had a moment," Bobby, who sparked rumors of a falling out after unfollowing Tan on Instagram, admitted. "There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."
In fact, as Bobby noted, his decision to exit the series came back in Sept. 2022 when the cast's initial contract expired. "We thought we were done," he explained. "Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things."
When Netflix offered up a new contract, Bobby was the only Fab Five member not to re-sign.
"All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren't coming back, I just wasn't willing to change those," the 42-year-old said. "I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that's why I left."
That's not to say bidding farewell to Queer Eye wasn't a difficult choice for the TV personality.
"Queer Eye has been the most amazing gift that I couldn't have ever imagined," Bobby gushed. "It's been a life-changing moment. I'm leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it's my decision, it still wasn't an easy one."
As for Tan and Bobby, the pair were seen embracing each other on the 2023 Emmys red carpet Jan. 15, proving progress had been made toward rekindling their friendship.
"I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob [France] (France's husband) and the kids," Bobby said of the sweet moment. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other's house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound."
