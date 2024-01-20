Holly Madison Reveals Why Girls Next Door Is "Triggering" to Her

Watch : Holly Madison Admits 'Girls Next Door' Scenes Are "Triggering" to Rewatch

For anyone who figures the women associated with Playboy knew what they were getting into, so why be surprised if the experience goes terribly wrong, Holly Madison would like people to know that's not how it works.

"I was 19 when I moved to L.A. and didn't know anybody," Madison, who dated Hugh Hefner for 10 years, told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "There's some dicey moments when you're trying to make it in the entertainment industry. I definitely made some fear-based decisions."

And though her life took a different turn, the 44-year-old can't help but feel a connection to the stories told in the Investigation Discovery series The Playboy Murders, which explores the dire fates of some of the women who posed for the famous magazine.

"I definitely as a 22-year-old woman got in way over my head," Madison, the host and an executive producer of this show and ID's upcoming Lethally Blond, explained. "The tragic things that happened to people, it can really happen to anybody. People go forward with the best intentions and sometimes the worst thing goes wrong."