Sophia Bush is reflecting on her experience on One Tree Hill.

The actress, who portrayed character Brooke Davis on the beloved series for nine seasons, is speaking out about fighting for her character, as well as standing up for herself on the set of the show. In a new episode of Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast, Bush recalls voicing her opinion over "inappropriate" scenes.

"I brought a lot [of myself] to her," Bush tells Graham of her character. "I fought a lot with the writers...I was sort of unaware of the power dynamics at play and I would just say things. I'd be like, 'I'm not doing this."

"There was this sort of really weird thing...you look back at it, at the time I didn't realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this is a long time ago. I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear," Bush recalls. "And I was like, 'I'm not doing this, this is inappropriate. Like, I don't think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to be doing, and to be seeking validation this way."

At the time of filming, Bush was in her very early 20s, but as she explains, she portraying a high school student.