Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Reveals Why He Refused to Watch the Iconic Series Until Now

Just like his character Luke Danes, Scott Patterson is all in.

Unlike his iconic Gilmore Girls persona, however, the actor is embracing technology, hosting his own podcast, I Am All In, with iHeartRadio, a move that would likely cause the somewhat charming curmudgeon to roll his eyes and point to his diner's "No Cell Phones" sign.

But Patterson is committing to his new venture in epic fashion by dissecting his fame-making iconic series, which means watching the iconic show—we're talking all 154 episodes—for the first time ever.

Ok, not the first time ever, but it wasn't by choice that the 62-year-old star watched a few outings, including one from Netflix's four-episode revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

"I make the sausage, but I don't eat it. I'm with it 12 to 14 hours a day, I don't really want to consume it," Patterson told E! News in a recent Zoom interview. "I've seen the pilot and I've seen 'Winter' because I was forced to watch it at the premiere. I wanted to leave and my wife just grabbed my forearm and said, ‘Sit. Down.' I just don't like watching myself, it's a nauseating experience for me."