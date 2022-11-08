Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Come Clean With Laguna Beach Bombshells

Watch : Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari

Lauren Conrad is ready to go back, back to the beginning.

For the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari publicly reunited for Stephen and Kristin's rewatch podcast, Dear Media's Back to the Beach. But they aren't the only ones who have come full circle, as Lauren now lives in the coastal California town she grew up in with husband William Tell and their two sons, Liam, 5, and Charlie, 3.

"I'm the only one who's still there," the fashion designer said on the Nov. 8 episode. "I wanted my kids to grow up there, because it was so nice."

During their reunion, the trio was ready to set the record straight about what really went down behind the scenes of the MTV reality series, which premiered in 2004 and made the then-high schoolers household names.

"I've referenced so many times," Kristin explained, "'If only we could have Lauren's perspective on this.'"