Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Reveal Where They Stand With Kendra Wilkinson

Watch : Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Outing

Maintaining friendships in the public eye is easier said than done.

Many would agree that Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt shared an unforgettable experience appearing on Girls Next Door. In the reality show, which ran from 2005 to 2010, the models documented their lives inside the Playboy Mansion and their relationship with the late Hugh Hefner.

But after the show wrapped in August 2010, the friendships didn't stay as strong as they once were.

"When we were leaving, I loved Kendra," Holly shared on the Aug. 16 podcast episode of Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald. "We had our sibling rivalry while we were there, but I thought that after she was with Hank [Baskett], she just seemed like so much more mature and so happy and I feel like all three of us were so happy for each other and the direction our lives were going."

Holly and Bridget even attended Kendra's 2009 wedding to Hank. (The pair, who share son Hank Jr., 12, and daughter Alijah, 8, later divorced in 2018.) But according to Holly, her relationship with Kendra began to change when they each landed separate shows.