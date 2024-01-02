Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Cheating on Jason Tartick After Being Spotted With Zac Clark

Watch : Jason Tartick Talks Kaitlyn Bristowe Breakup at PCCAs

Kaitlyn Bristowe is starting the year off with a message to haters.

The Bachelorette alum—who confirmed her breakup with Jason Tartick over the summer—is shutting down any claims of infidelity after spending New Year's Eve with fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark.

In fact, when footage of Kaitlyn and Zac ringing in 2024 with friends surfaced on social media, she sent a clear message to critics questioning the timeline of her personal life.

"Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor," she commented on the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram page, alongside the sighting of her and Zac. "Y'all are NASTY in here."

"Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on," she added. "So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!"

Kaitlyn also posted a message on her Instagram Stories about the hate she's receiving. "Your words hurt," she wrote. "Your shaming hurts."