Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Cheating on Jason Tartick After Being Spotted With Zac Clark

Kaitlyn Bristowe is starting the year off with a message to haters.
The Bachelorette alum—who confirmed her breakup with Jason Tartick over the summer—is shutting down any claims of infidelity after spending New Year's Eve with fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark.
In fact, when footage of Kaitlyn and Zac ringing in 2024 with friends surfaced on social media, she sent a clear message to critics questioning the timeline of her personal life.
"Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor," she commented on the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram page, alongside the sighting of her and Zac. "Y'all are NASTY in here."
"Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on," she added. "So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!"
Kaitlyn also posted a message on her Instagram Stories about the hate she's receiving. "Your words hurt," she wrote. "Your shaming hurts."
The 38-year-old announced her split from Jason, 35, in August, four years after making their relationship public and two years after getting engaged.
"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they shared in a joint Instagram statement. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."
"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," the duo added. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."
Bachelor Nation first met Kaitlyn when she appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. After finishing third, the Canada native went on to become the lead of The Bachelorette later that year and got engaged to winner Shawn Booth.
The duo called it quits in Nov. 2018 after three years together.
As for Zac, he appeared on and won Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette in 2020. And although the pair got engaged on the final episode of the show, they went their separate ways in Nov. 2021.
The following month, Tayshia appeared on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All where she spoke to co-host Kaitlyn about her split from Zac.
"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," Tayshia—who's recently been sparking romance rumors with Summer House's Luke Gulbranson—said in Dec. 2021. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."
To get the latest status update on Bachelor Nation couples, keep reading...