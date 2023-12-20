Alyssa Milano Shares Lesson on "Uncomfortable Emotions"

Watch : Holly Marie Combs Claims Alyssa Milano Got Shannen FIRED

Alyssa Milano is reflecting on the "challenges and triumphs" of her life.

In honor of her 51st birthday Dec. 19, the Charmed star shared a cryptic message on some of the difficult lessons she's learned over the years.

"I have faced my fair share of heartache, anxiety, and depression," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "but I have managed to overcome them with LOVE."

Milano explained that resilience, gratitude and love have become her personal "cheat codes" in life that make her "gentle and forgiving."

"Compassion and empathy are two more cheat codes," she continued. "Although they can sometimes be uncomfortable emotions to experience, they have shaped me into a kind and humble person who strives to ease the suffering of humanity."

The Who's the Boss star believes that understanding other people's feelings has allowed her "to forge deep connections and foster a sense of unity and community."

But Milano acknowledged that the unconditional love she's received from relatives and friends is what has given her the most personal growth.