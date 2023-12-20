Alyssa Milano Shares Lesson on "Uncomfortable Emotions"

Alyssa Milano is reflecting on the "challenges and triumphs" of her life.
In honor of her 51st birthday Dec. 19, the Charmed star shared a cryptic message on some of the difficult lessons she's learned over the years.
"I have faced my fair share of heartache, anxiety, and depression," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "but I have managed to overcome them with LOVE."
Milano explained that resilience, gratitude and love have become her personal "cheat codes" in life that make her "gentle and forgiving."
"Compassion and empathy are two more cheat codes," she continued. "Although they can sometimes be uncomfortable emotions to experience, they have shaped me into a kind and humble person who strives to ease the suffering of humanity."
The Who's the Boss star believes that understanding other people's feelings has allowed her "to forge deep connections and foster a sense of unity and community."
But Milano acknowledged that the unconditional love she's received from relatives and friends is what has given her the most personal growth.
"Today, my heart overflows with gratitude for their presence," she wrote. "I embrace the challenges and joys that lie ahead, knowing that I have the cheat codes of resilience, gratitude, compassion, empathy, and the love of those around me to guide me through this game of life."
The thought-provoking message comes one day after her Charmed costar Holly Marie Combs said that Milano was the one responsible for Shannen Doherty getting fired from their TV show in the early aughts. Combs recalled meeting with a producer after Doherty's exit to ask what happened.
"He said, ‘We didn't mean to—but we've been backed into this corner—we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" she said on the Dec. 18 episode of Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast. "‘We were told [by Milano] it's her or [Doherty]. And [Milano] has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"
Doherty, for her part, thought she had been nothing but kind to Milano on the show.
"As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared in the episode. "You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on."
E! News reached out to Milano's rep for comment but didn't hear back.
Keep reading to delve into more celebrity feuds.