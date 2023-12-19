Charmed’s Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

Watch : Shannen Doherty SLAMS Claims She Had an Open Marriage

It seems Alyssa Milano wasn't so charmed by her costar.

The Charmed actress allegedly made an ultimatum to get Shannen Doherty booted from the WB show over their rift, according to fellow costar Holly Marie Combs.

Combs recalled having a meeting with a producer in the early 2000s to learn why Doherty was no longer going to appear as Prue Halliwell.

"He said, ‘We didn't mean to—but we've been backed into this corner—we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" she said on the Dec. 18 episode of Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast. "‘We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Combs—who starred as Piper from 1998 to 2006—said she was surprised by the drama, since she didn't remember any "harsh words" or "brawls" happening between the actresses in front of the crew, noting that the tension was mostly behind the scenes.

Doherty, too, couldn't recall any examples of bad behavior on set.