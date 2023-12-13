Pregnant Sienna Miller Addresses 14-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Oli Green

For anyone looking for the anatomy of a scandal, they won't find it here.
Sienna Miller, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green, recently opened up about finding love with a man 14 years her junior.
"I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there's been nothing but love and joy," the 41-year-old told Vogue in an interview published Dec. 13 of their relationship and of meeting Oli's family. "I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to."
And while there's the possibility that the 27-year-old might someday want to be with someone closer to his age, for Sienna, it's a two-way street.
"For Oli," she explained, "it is real that I might want to be with someone older."
But for the Alfie actress, their age gap is actually a draw, having noticed many men of the younger generation don't seem to have some of the same kind of "misogyny that is ingrained" in men her age.
"I see it with Oli's friends," Sienna explained of the A Good Person actor. "There's awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago."
She continued, "I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they're probably like, 'No—no, thank you. Moving on.'"
Oli and Sienna—who also shares 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge—first began dating after meeting at a Halloween part in 2021. However, she hadn't expected to find lasting love in the actor.
She revealed of their first encounter, which included a kiss, "I was like, 'This is absurd. This will not go anywhere.' And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him."
Now, two years later and with a baby on the way, the couple is enjoying their time in London, having recently relocated from New York. And as they think about where to settle permanently—depending on where Marlowe ends up attending school in the city—Sienna is looking forward to a future that is full of possibility.
"I like that it's open," she said. "I don't do well when life is prescribed."
