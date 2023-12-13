Pregnant Sienna Miller Addresses 14-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Oli Green

Watch : Megan Fox Slams Critics of Her & MGK's Age Difference

For anyone looking for the anatomy of a scandal, they won't find it here.

Sienna Miller, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green, recently opened up about finding love with a man 14 years her junior.

"I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there's been nothing but love and joy," the 41-year-old told Vogue in an interview published Dec. 13 of their relationship and of meeting Oli's family. "I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to."

And while there's the possibility that the 27-year-old might someday want to be with someone closer to his age, for Sienna, it's a two-way street.

"For Oli," she explained, "it is real that I might want to be with someone older."

But for the Alfie actress, their age gap is actually a draw, having noticed many men of the younger generation don't seem to have some of the same kind of "misogyny that is ingrained" in men her age.