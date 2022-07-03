Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Kiss at Wimbledon While Sitting With His Ex Sienna Miller

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Talk "Sea Wall/A Life"

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are serving up some serious PDA.

The fashion designer, 38, and Sandman star, 36, were seen sharing a kiss while sitting courtside at Wimbledon on July 3. Sitting in front of them were Tom's ex Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green, who also enjoyed some smooches of their own.

In photos from the sporting event, the friendly exes, who share 9-year-old daughter Marlowe, can be seen taking selfies together with Oli and Alexa as they take in the match.

On her Instagram, Alexa shared a photo of herself smiling with the caption, "Wimbers." She also posted a few photos of her friends—not including Tom—on her Instagram Story.

While Alexa and Tom have not publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, this is the second time that the pair have been spotted together recently after they were seen at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.