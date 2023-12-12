Why Dakota Johnson Can "Easily" Sleep 14 Hours a Day

Watch : How Chris Martin "Lifted" Dakota Johnson Out of Depression

Fifty shades of grey...bed sheets.

At least, it seems that's what Dakota Johnson is into after she recently revealed why getting a good night's sleep is essential for her mental health.

"I'm not functional if I get less than 10," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Dec. 11 for its My Monday Mornings series. "I can easily go 14 hours."

So, how does the Madame Web actress get so much sleep? "I don't have a regular [wake-up] time," she noted. "It depends on what's happening in my life. If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can."

As Dakota put it, "Sleep is my number one priority in life."

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum is also consistent with her wellness routine, which helps her relax and recharge before bedtime.

"I meditate every day, twice a day," she revealed. "I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety."