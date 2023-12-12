Why Dakota Johnson Can "Easily" Sleep 14 Hours a Day

Fifty shades of grey...bed sheets.
At least, it seems that's what Dakota Johnson is into after she recently revealed why getting a good night's sleep is essential for her mental health.
"I'm not functional if I get less than 10," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Dec. 11 for its My Monday Mornings series. "I can easily go 14 hours."
So, how does the Madame Web actress get so much sleep? "I don't have a regular [wake-up] time," she noted. "It depends on what's happening in my life. If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can."
As Dakota put it, "Sleep is my number one priority in life."
The Fifty Shades of Grey alum is also consistent with her wellness routine, which helps her relax and recharge before bedtime.
"I meditate every day, twice a day," she revealed. "I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety."
Another self-care practice she swears by? "I will get in a bathtub at any moment," Dakota shared, "any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I'm like, 'Oh God, what is this world?' I'll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding."
Although the 34-year-old—who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson—has a solid wellness routine, there are moments when she's not in the best headspace.
In fact, she recently shared insight into how her longtime boyfriend Chris Martin has helped her get out of a funk.
"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," the actress said at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, per Hello. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"
"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," Dakota continued. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."
Finding the humor in those situations also lifts her spirits.
"Most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way," she continued. "Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy...Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."
Dakota isn't the only celebrity to speak about her mental health struggles in recent years. Keep reading to see how other A-listers have prioritized their well-being.