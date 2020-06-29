How Katy Perry "Saved" Her Life After Her 2017 Breakup From Orlando Bloom

Related : Katy Perry's Pregnancy Reveal Is Among the Best!

Katy Perry recently opened up about one of the most difficult times in her life.

The 35-year-old pop star got refreshingly honest about how she felt during her brief breakup from Orlando Bloom in 2017. While the two are now happily engaged and expecting their first child together, Katy recalled when things weren't picture-perfect.

"I lost my smile," the songstress said in a recent interview with SiriusXM's CBC Radio One. "I don't know if my smile was ever fully, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love and admiration from the outside world... and then that shifted."

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," she explained. "I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn't get me high anymore."