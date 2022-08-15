Why Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Watch : Zendaya Celebrates BF Tom Holland's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Even heroes need a break.

Tom Holland shared on Aug. 14 that he was taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor explained to his 67.7 million followers that he'd previously deleted the app, but wanted to share a few things before resuming his social media hiatus.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said in the three-minute clip. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I've decided to take a step back and delete the app."

While Tom, 26, called his return to the platform "very, very brief," he said that he wanted to inform people about Stem4, a charity that supports positive mental health in teenagers, and The Brothers Trust, a philanthropic organization that was set up by the Uncharted actor's parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland.