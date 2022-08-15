Why Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Even heroes need a break.
Tom Holland shared on Aug. 14 that he was taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor explained to his 67.7 million followers that he'd previously deleted the app, but wanted to share a few things before resuming his social media hiatus.
"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said in the three-minute clip. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I've decided to take a step back and delete the app."
While Tom, 26, called his return to the platform "very, very brief," he said that he wanted to inform people about Stem4, a charity that supports positive mental health in teenagers, and The Brothers Trust, a philanthropic organization that was set up by the Uncharted actor's parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland.
"There is an awful stigma against mental health," he added, "and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of."
Tom concluded his video message by telling his fans that he was "going to disappear from Instagram again," but thanked them for their "love and support."
His post garnered support from many stars, including Justin Bieber who wrote, "Love you man."
WWE wrestler Ricochet commented, "Man, you're an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and your mental health, so take care and come back better than ever!" while rapper Kyle wrote, "love u dude."