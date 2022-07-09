Shawn Mendes Hits "Breaking Point" and Postpones Tour for His Mental Health

Shawn Mendes is putting his tour on hold to focus on his mental health.
The 23-year-old announced on social media July 8 that he is postponing several dates on his Wonder world tour, starting July 9 in Saint Paul, Minn., and plans to resume touring at the end of the month.
"This breaks my heart to have to say this," he wrote, "but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice."
Shawn said he's "been touring since I was 15" and that he's always found it "difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."
He continued, "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know...love you guys."
Shawn began his recent tour at the end of June and has already performed seven shows, which received numerous rave reviews from fans. His next scheduled concert takes place July 31 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in his native Canada.
His announcement comes less than three months after he penned a personal, heartfelt note to fans on Twitter about his personal fears.
"I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me," he wrote. "So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide."
He continued, "The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me. The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do!! Sometimes I really don't care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time it's a struggle tho."
Shawn wrote that "even with so much success," he still finds it "hard to feel like I'm not failing" and added that he feels "overwhelmed and overstimulated."
He added, "The truth is ALSO that I'm okay. I'm just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."