Selena Gomez Reveals How Staying Off the Internet for 4 Years Has Improved Her Mental Health

Watch : Selena Gomez Says This Social Media Move "Saved My Life"

Selena Gomez is not letting the Internet ruin her joy.

While celebrating the launch of her new platform, Wondermind, during an April 4 appearance on Good Morning America, the "Let Somebody Go" singer, 29, revealed that staying off the Internet has improved her mental health.

"I haven't been on the Internet in 4-and-a-half years," she said. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

The Only Murders in the Building actress—who has been candid about her bipolar diagnosis, depression and anxiety—has always been open about her struggles with social media.

Though Selena is the second-most-followed woman on Instagram behind Kylie Jenner, she told InStyle in January that social media "became my whole world" and put her in a "really dangerous" situation.