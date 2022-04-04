2022 Grammys

See Every Star From Last Night

Selena Gomez Reveals How Staying Off the Internet for 4 Years Has Improved Her Mental Health

Selena Gomez gave up the passwords to her social media accounts more than four years ago. Keep scrolling to find out how that has made her “happier.”

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 04, 2022 7:50 PMTags
Selena GomezGood Morning AmericaHealthCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez Says This Social Media Move "Saved My Life"

Selena Gomez is not letting the Internet ruin her joy.

While celebrating the launch of her new platform, Wondermind, during an April 4 appearance on Good Morning America, the "Let Somebody Go" singer, 29, revealed that staying off the Internet has improved her mental health

"I haven't been on the Internet in 4-and-a-half years," she said. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

The Only Murders in the Building actress—who has been candid about her bipolar diagnosis, depression and anxiety—has always been open about her struggles with social media.

Though Selena is the second-most-followed woman on Instagram behind Kylie Jenner, she told InStyle in January that social media "became my whole world" and put her in a "really dangerous" situation.

photos
Selena Gomez's Most Candid Quotes

The Rare Beauty founder herself trying to fulfill beauty standards that were unrealistic, including not wanting to be seen without makeup on. After finding her confidence, she told the publication, she "created a system" so that she wouldn't have access to her social media passwords.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Grammys 2022 After Deleting Twitter

3

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

"The unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down," she told InStyle. "I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

Now, Selena is using Wondermind to push the conversation of mental health forward, telling GMA that she wants the platform "to be a community and a space for people to feel like they're OK—that they're not alone."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Grammys 2022 After Deleting Twitter

3

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

4

Lauren Scruggs Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jason Kennedy

5
Exclusive

Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV