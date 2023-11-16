Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Shares Transition Journey After Coming Out as Transgender

Watch : WWE’s Transgender Star Gabbi Tuft Back In The Arena

Gabbi Tuft is feeling like a true champion.

The retired WWE wrestler opened up about her life since coming out as transgender in 2021, sharing that "every morning I wake up, I choose happy, and I align myself and everything around me with things that bring me joy and gratefulness."

"I don't expect anyone to ever accept my journey, to change their views, to change their mind on how they feel about the transgender community," Gabbi said on the Nov. 13 episode of Tamron Hall. "My purpose here is to be transparent about my journey."

And one of the major joys she's found is the support she's received from ex Priscilla Tuft—with whom she remains "the best of friends" amid their amicable divorce—and their 12-year-old daughter Mia. According to Gabbi, her daughter demonstrated a great sense of thoughtfulness during the early days of her transition.

"She asked early on, 'What do I call you?'" the 45-year-old recalled to host Tamron Hall, recounting how she told Mia that "you can call me dad, you can call me mom, you can call me whatever you want."