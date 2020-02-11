Dwyane Wade's love for his kids knows no bounds.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the retired NBA superstar opened up about his daughter Zaya's decision to come out as transgender. "Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union...we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're proud allies as well," he told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously."

"When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can," Wade continued. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it."

So when their preteen bravely found her truth, they listened closely. "I don't know if everybody knows, originally named Zion" he recalled, "Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as ‘she' and ‘her.' I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.'"